Utah Jazz are torching teams on this road trip, Rudy Gay having impact and Points Gained

By David Locke
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazz had their most impressive win of the season in Philadelphia with a 20 point blow out of the 76ers. The Jazz shared the ball and had 8 players in double figures. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast...

JAZZ GAME REWIND

The Jazz were too much for the Wizards in the second half, winning 123 to 98, led by Donovan's 28 and Gobert and Whiteside each recording monstrous double-doubles.
NBA
POSTCAST – Jazz sweep road trip with a blowout of the Washington Wizards

The Utah Jazz just swept the 4 game trip through the East with their 7 the straight win iin a blowout of the Washington Wizards.
NBA
Adapt And Survive: Rudy Gay Embracing Fit With Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Of the 60 players selected in the 2006 NBA draft, only six remain, including Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay. The other veterans from the '06 class include LaMarcus Aldridge, Rajon Rondo, Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker, and Paul Millsap. Of the bunch, only Gay and...
NBA
Passed those tests. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert keep getting better

The Utah Jazz had a test of high level defensive teams one after another and they crushed all of them. Plus, against Washington they added a defensive element for another blowout win. Today on Locked On Jazz, we review this stretch David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Lokce will also look at the improved play of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Last Friday, Locked On stumbbled upon the importance of the big man and we will look deeper into that in today's show as well
NBA
Three-point focused Utah Jazz dominate inside vs Wizards

When NBA observers think of the Utah Jazz, they probably envision a relentless barrage of three-point shots. It's a reasonable association: the squad is emphasizing three-point shooting to the tune of historic efficiency. With that said, this group's interior dominance can't be understated either. Rudy Gobert's stat...
NBA
NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there's reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
NBA
This 76ers-Grizzlies Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Memphis

The Philadelphia 76ers still face a need to trade NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. In other words, what else is knew?. It should come as no surprise that this will be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason that has carried well beyond the quarter-mark of the regular season. The 76ers will have to move the point guard at some point. In this deal, the Memphis Grizzlies could be one of the surprise teams interested.
NBA
Lakers Are Reportedly Eyeing Significant NBA Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest trades of the NBA's offseason, acquiring star point guard Russell Westbrook, and another notable move is being considered. According to reports, the Lakers are showing interest in disgruntled Indiana Pacers star big man Myles Turner. Indiana is reportedly considering a...
NBA
DeMar DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan

San Antonio's loss was Chicago's gain when DeMar DeRozan left the Alamo City for the Windy City in August — and he seems to be settling in. Former San Antonio Spurs shooting guard and small forward recently paid $4.5 million to buy the six-bedroom, 10,179-square-foot Chicago mansion belonging to Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan.
NBA

