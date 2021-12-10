Hilton Permanently Extends Point-Expiration Policy

December 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // BEND, Oregon - Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton’s (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, announced the opening of one of its newest properties, Home2 Suites by Hilton Bend Oregon. Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 115 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Located at 21241 NE Livingston Drive, Home2 Suites by Hilton Bend Oregon is in close proximity to Pilot Butte, Worthy Brewing, St. Charles Hospital, Les Schwab Amphitheatre and the Old Mill District. Recommended sites are Newberry National Volcanic Monument, High Desert Museum, and Tumalo State Park. Mount Bachelor and the Cascade Mountains are just a short drive to explore.
