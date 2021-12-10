Rethinking the Seminole compact | Editorial

A blackjack dealer passes out cards at the Seminole Hard Rock & Casino in Hollywood. Sarah Dussault/Sun Sentinel

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature could have corrected flaws in this year’s gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe. They didn’t, and now a federal judge has exposed those flaws.

On Nov. 22, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich invalidated the 30-year compact that called for the tribe to pay Florida $500 million a year for the first five years. Friedrich seized on points we raised in an editorial last May before the special session that approved the compact.

The gambling agreement between the tribe and the state allowed sports betting, with the tribe as the bookie. The Seminoles could make deals — which they had done — to allow sports wagering at existing pari-mutuels (racetracks and jai alai frontons) with the tribe getting a cut.

But the compact allowed online sports betting anywhere in the state, through the tribe’s computer servers. The owner of Magic City Casino in Miami and Bonita Springs Poker Room near Fort Myers challenged the compact, argued that such “hub and spoke” betting violated the 1988 Indian Gaming Regulatory Act that restricts gambling to activities on tribal land.

Friedrich called that part of the compact “a fiction.” She added, “When a federal statute authorizes an activity only at specific locations, parties may not evade that limitation by ‘deeming’ their activity to occur where it, as a factual matter, does not.”

Friedrich thus echoed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan. In a 2014 case involving gambling on tribal land, Kagan wrote. “(It is) what goes on in a casino — each roll of the dice and spin of the wheel. . .The gaming activity is the gambling in the poker hall, not the proceedings of the off-site administrative authority.”

There were other problems. The compact allowed the potential transfer of slot machine licenses to the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach and Donald Trump’s resort in southern Miami-Dade County. Either would be an expansion of casino gambling.

Under the 2018 constitutional amendment that the Seminole Tribe helped to finance, however, voters must approve any new gambling on state land through additional amendments.

In our previous editorial, we supported a new compact. In 2019, the Seminoles withdrew from the original 30-year deal, which began in 2010. The tribe stopped making payments over a dispute about card games at pari-mutuels.

But we also noted potential legal problems with unlimited sports betting and casino expansion. The bill passed, however, with almost unanimous support.

Now what?

After losing its attempt to continue sports betting during the appeal of Friedrich’s ruling, the tribe has stopped taking wagers. The Seminoles also cannot offer craps and roulette, which the deal authorized. Plans for another three casinos at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood — another feature of the compact — will wait.

Meanwhile, DeSantis, with the tribe chiming in, is blaming his favorite target — the Biden administration. Even though Interior Secretary Deb Haaland approved the deal in August, DeSantis and tribal officials claim that the Department of Justice presented a weak case before Friedrich.

In fact, the problem is the compact. Ours was not the only warning about potential challenges. But the appeal of money was too great. By one estimate, the state’s cut in 2030 could be $6 billion a year.

The smart thing would be for DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe to discuss a new compact. The Department of Justice has 60 days from Friedrich’s ruling to appeal. That review could take a year. The case will stretch out even longer if it goes to the U.S. Supreme Court.

That likely would happen even if the state prevails on the first appeal. No Casinos, one of the plaintiffs, has fought expanded gambling for years. Ironically, No Casinos joined the tribe in backing that 2018 amendment. The tribe wanted a near monopoly on gambling and donated $20 million. Disney wanted no more casinos on non-tribal land and donated $24 million.

DeSantis, however, included the $500 million in his budget. He acknowledged Thursday the off-site issue of the sports betting provision, but the governor declared that the rest of the compact could stand. If DraftKings and FanDuel get sports betting through an amendment, the governor said, the tribe also could join the action.

Other items, however, raise questions. Why, for example, can new casinos be added more than 15 miles from Hard Rock Hollywood but must be more than 100 miles from the tribe’s casino in Tampa? The Fontainebleau and Trump Doral are just beyond that 15-mile limit.

And would the state get enough money? After three years, the tribe could seek authorization for online wagering on all “covered games.” Each cell phone could be a blackjack table.

“This is the dream deal of the tribe,” said Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg. He cast the only vote in that chamber against the contract. Bob Jarvis teaches gambling law at Nova Southeastern University. “The tribe is better at negotiations than the state,” Jarvis said. “Clearly this is not enough money.”

Finally, gambling company Las Vegan Sands claims that the tribe is trying to block its attempt to gather signatures for a 2022 amendment that would allow casinos in Jacksonville. A lawsuit accuses the tribe of “harassment and intimidation.”

Based on new developments, the Sun Sentinel has reset our position on the Seminole compact. So should DeSantis and the Legislature.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .