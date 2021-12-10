ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

New York City’s noncitizens will soon be allowed to vote in local elections

By Guardian staff and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6Y2X_0dJYmHFI00

New York City could soon become the largest city in the US to give noncitizens the right to vote in local elections, a historic move that would open the ballot box to 800,000 green card holders and Dreamers.

The city council approved the measure on Thursday. Only a potential veto from mayor Bill de Blasio stands in the way of the measure becoming law, but the Democrat has said he would not veto it.

The council’s vote was a breakthrough moment for an effort that had long languished. Councilman Francisco Moya, whose family hails from Ecuador, choked up as he spoke in support of the bill.

Related: New Yorkers reject expanded voting access in stunning result

“This is for my beautiful mother who will be able to vote for her son,” said Moya, while joining the session by video with his immigrant mother at his side.

Legally documented, voting-age noncitizens comprise nearly one in nine of the city’s 7 million voting-age inhabitants. The measure would allow noncitizens who have been lawful permanent residents of the city for at least 30 days, as well as those authorized to work in the US, including Dreamers, the children of undocumented immigrants, to help select the city’s mayor, city council members, borough presidents, comptroller and public advocate.

“It is no secret, we are making history today. Fifty years down the line when our children look back at this moment they will see a diverse coalition of advocates who came together to write a new chapter in New York City’s history by giving immigrant New Yorkers the power of the ballot,” said councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, a main sponsor of the bill, after Thursday’s vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46kkX9_0dJYmHFI00
Ydanis Rodriguez, New York City councilmember, is a main sponsor of the bill to allow noncitizens to vote. Photograph: Mary Altaffer/AP

More than a dozen communities across the United States already allow noncitizens to cast ballots in local elections, including 11 towns in Maryland and two in Vermont. But New York City is the largest place by far to give voting rights to noncitizens.

Noncitizens still wouldn’t be able to vote for president or members of Congress in federal races, or in the state elections that pick the governor, judges and legislators.

The city’s move is likely to enflame an already contentious debate over voting rights. Last year, Alabama, Colorado and Florida adopted rules that would preempt any attempts to pass laws like the one in New York City. Arizona and North Dakota already had prohibitions on the books.

“The bill we’re doing today will have national repercussions,” said the council’s majority leader, Laurie Cumbo, a Democrat who opposed the bill. She expressed concern that the measure could diminish the influence of African American voters.

Noncitizens wouldn’t be allowed to vote until elections in 2023.

It’s unclear whether the bill might face legal challenges. City councilman Joseph Borelli, the Republican leader, said such a challenge is likely. Opponents say the council lacks the authority on its own to grant voting rights to noncitizens and should have first sought action by state lawmakers.

Comments / 5

Michael Archer
5d ago

This is highly illegal! There needs to be action taken by American citizens! These Democrats just cant win fairly!

Reply(3)
3
Related
The Guardian

Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
CBS New York

Republican County Executives Say They Will Not Enforce New York’s Indoor Mask Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Republican New York county executives are refusing to enforce the state’s new mandate, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. With 75% of eligible Putnam County residents at least partially vaccinated, County Executive MaryEllen Odell is defying the state health department mandate requiring masks unless entrance is limited to only the vaccinated. “We are not enforcing this,” Odell said. “I will not put health department employees out on the street to enforce something as if they were a law enforcement agency.” The Dutchess County Executive is also refusing to enforce the mandate. “These are beleaguered small businesses all throughout the State...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Cumbo
Person
Francisco Moya
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Voting Rights#State Elections#The City Council#Democrat#New Yorkers#Ap
nystateofpolitics.com

Questions remain for some cannabis businesses in New York

The implementation of New York's new cannabis law is underway across the state. But some businesses are facing tax challenges, and some communities are opting out entirely. Retail cannabis locations will soon be a common site in some New York communities. But as legalization of marijuana and the subsequent marketplace rolled out, businesses will still face some hurdles in selling a product that is still illegal on the federal level. Rochester state Sen. Jeremy Cooney said this can make it harder for an equal playing field in the marijuana economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Wisconsin Examiner

Activists target corporate campaign cash in battle against voting restrictions

Members of the Defend Black Voters Coalition chose Detroit’s Huntington Center as their backdrop earlier this month when they issued a warning about the dangers of “voter suppression legislation” backed by Republican state lawmakers.  The building behind them, formerly known as the TCF Center, was a powerful symbol of what could happen if elections indeed […] The post Activists target corporate campaign cash in battle against voting restrictions appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DETROIT, MI
The Guardian

The Guardian

80K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy