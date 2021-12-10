A ‘COVID ring?’ Oscar Smith is motivated to prove the spring’s state championship was no fluke.

Oscar Smith players celebrate with the trophy after winning the VHSL Class 6 championship 62-21 against South County in Chesapeake on May 1. The Tigers are chasing their second straight title Saturday against Madison of Vienna. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

Oscar Smith defensive end Kelvon Bethea has grown accustomed to the jealousy that he says is sometimes attached to the football program.

Never was it more evident than when the Tigers crushed South County, of Lorton, 62-21 last spring to win the Class 6 state title . It was the program’s first title since 2011 and third overall.

Bethea, and his teammates, thought the title would be viewed as a good thing by everyone.

He was wrong.

“Other people were calling it a COVID ring,” he said. “They didn’t think it was real. They didn’t really think that was a good season because of COVID. They think that ring doesn’t count, but it meant the world to us because we worked hard for it.”

The Tigers will get a chance to prove the naysayers wrong Saturday when they play Madison, of Vienna, for the Class 6 state title at noon at Old Dominion’s S.B. Ballard Stadium.

“Just because of (how people reacted), we’re going to go out and get another one,” Bethea said. “We’ll see if this one counts.”

Oscar Smith players said this week they’ve heard subtle questions about the state championship from opposing players, coaches and fans, along with some surprising others.

“I even had a college coach tell me it was a COVID ring,” said Tigers defensive lineman Caleb Jones. “I’m like, ‘Dang, that’s how you all feel?’ I feel like last year that we really earned that ring because we had to go through a lot, like protocols and all that. We had to stay focused on the mission. I feel like that was one of the best rings Smith ever got.”

The ring was even more special for Jones, who lost his father to COVID last year .

He, and his teammates, have used the negative talk as motivation for this season.

Outside of a 49-0 loss to nationally ranked St. John Bosco of California, Oscar Smith has outscored its opponents 629-46, scoring a school-record 77 points in a win over Cosby in the region quarterfinals. The Tigers have posted six shutouts.

“It’s a chance to really prove all the doubters and haters wrong, because people always doubting Smith,” Jones said. “People are always saying Smith can’t do this and Smith can’t do that. I feel like this is a chance to prove everybody wrong.”

Defensive back and Clemson commit Sherrod Covil said hearing the negative talk only inspired him more this season.

“It felt really disrespectful because that was probably one of Smith’s best teams in history. That team could have won it any year,” he said. “It just so happened to be the COVID year. But we’re back to basically do it again. But this ain’t no COVID year, so we’re basically about to prove all the haters wrong.”

He also wants another ring for the 2021 seniors. They also heard what others said about their state title in the spring.

“Those seniors from last year gave me the talk,” he said. “They talked to me about that COVID situation and what people were talking about. They basically told me to bring (a state title) back home for them.”

A second consecutive state title would also put Oscar Smith in elite company. The last time a team from South Hampton Roads won back-to-back titles was Granby in 1945-46. Wilson also accomplished the feat in 1926-27.

And the Tigers — along with Stone Bridge (Class 5) and Riverheads (Class 1) — have a chance to make history as the only teams to win two state titles in the same calendar year.

Tigers coach Chris Scott refers to it as a “two-for-one year.”

“This program expects to win, and hopefully will on Saturday,” Scott said. “We’ll get to show everybody that we’re not going anywhere for a long time.”

The “COVID ring” talk has the Tigers ready to finish the job.

“It motivates us a lot because a lot of people thought because we lost a lot of players that we couldn’t execute,” said running back Kevon King. “But we’re still good.”

Added quarterback Ethan Vasko: “I think this year just proves that we’re still dominant. I think it means a lot to everyone, and we’re going to go get it.”

Larry Rubama, 757-446-2273, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com | Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.