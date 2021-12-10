New Silver Jeans Co. Denim Fits Up to Four Waist Sizes

Silver Jeans Co. is the latest denim brand to step into one-size-fits-many jeans.

The new Infinite Fit jean is made with fabric that has 90 percent elasticity, allowing for one size to fit up to four waist sizes. The women’s jean features strong recovery and retention to enhance the wearer’s natural shape, without the risk of stretching out over time.

Size small is suited for sizes 24-27; medium sizes 28- 31; large sizes 32-35; and XL sizes 36-39.

Janice Marks, the brand’s vice president of design, developed the concept for the collection during quarantine. Finding that getting ready for work each day helped her retain a sense of normalcy, she realized the need for a jean with the fit and function of activewear, but the authenticity of a true jean.

“With the changes and fluctuations my body went through, and the difficulty of online ordering, I wanted to incorporate this innovative technology into a denim collection where one size fit four sizes,” Marks said. “Not only is it a foolproof option to solve my online shopping conundrum, but I now have jeans that conform and adjust as my body dictates, creating a perfectly slimming skinny jean.”

Marks is not alone in this realization. Good American , Frame, Zara and NYDJ have also introduced concepts that fit several waist sizes, and mills like Calik and Soorty continue to innovate in this space to help their clients minimize online returns.

The jeans also complement Silver Jeans Co.’s progression toward environmental consciousness, using a sustainable wash that results in less water, chemicals and energy expenditure than traditional denim wash methods. Since the line also ebbs and flows with sizing, it can become a closet staple for years, and potentially reduce waste.

The collection is another example of Silver Jeans Co.’s 30-year evolution. The Canadian brand celebrated the milestone this year with an exclusive ad campaign and limited-edition 30th anniversary collection. In August, it won the Rivet x Project Award for editor’s choice.

“Creating Infinite Fit was a very cool process for us,” said Michael Silver, Silver Jeans Co. CEO. “We used what we learned from the past 30 years and combined that with new technologies available today to create a jean that is as comfortable as it is fashionable.”

The jeans retail for $68 and are available now at Silverjeans.com, and soon at Nordstrom and Macy’s e-commerce sites. Currently, the jean is offered in a high-rise skinny fit, but Silver Jeans Co. has plans to expand the franchise with more silhouettes for women. It also plans to introduce Infinite jeans for men, which would be an entirely new fit concept for the men’s denim market .