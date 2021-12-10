ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Pizza Places in San Diego: Top 3 Picks in Little Italy

By Darrell "Ditter" Fulton
While San Diego is better known for its craft beer and wine culture, it is also a hub for some of the best pizza places in California. You can find numerous eateries around the city, but if you want the perfectly hot cheesy pizza, Little Italy is the place to be. Discover California-inspired concoctions with unconventional toppings, classic Italian-style pizzas, and solid representations of other regional specialties, such as New York and Chicago-style pies.

Here are some of the best pizza places in Little Italy that will satisfy even the most discerning pizza connoisseur.

1.     Monello

Address: 750 W Fir St, San Diego, CA

The pizza makers at this bustling Italian eatery, operated by the same team as Bencotto, put a lot of effort into creating the perfect pizza dough. It's made using imported Italian yeast and flour and ferments for four days before being stretched, topped, and baked in a brick-lined gas oven. The Monello pizza, which features cheese sauce, spinach, roasted bell peppers, and sausage, is a must-try. Online reservations for indoor eating are available. If seating is available, walk-ins are accepted.

2.     Isola Pizza Bar

Address: 1526 India Street, San Diego, CA

Massimo Tenino, an Italian entrepreneur, owns and operates Isola Pizza Bars in Little Italy and La Jolla, where he sells wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizza made with authentic Italian ingredients. Wine from the family vineyard of his brother is also available to take your pizza-eating experience to the next level.

3.     Mona Lisa Italian Foods

Address: 2061 India St, San Diego, CA

Mona Lisa Italian Foods was founded in 1956 by the Brunetto family. It offers the opportunity to sample traditional Italian cuisine from a family-owned establishment. The restaurant's manager, Stefano Brunetto, is the third generation of Brunettos to oversee Mona Lisa. The family believes in cooking their pizza the old-fashioned way using whole wheat flour with live yeast. No preservatives are used, resulting in exceptionally fresh and delicious pizza.

A visit to Little Italy is incomplete without some food and wine. Now that you know our favorite pizza places in Little Italy, you are all set to enjoy the Italian food scene in San Diego. Make your reservations today!

