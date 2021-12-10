Lowe’s CEO Addresses Race, Inflation And Vaccine Mandates

The COVID pandemic has ebbed and flowed over the last two years—and with it, the precautions and policies put in place to slow the spread of the virus. In the past several months, vaccine mandates have been a major area of focus, with a number of cities barring unvaccinated people from entering indoor establishments or attending certain events. For their part, corporations have enacted separate rules for workers and customers, whether to encourage employees to get vaccinated or to prevent shoppers who haven't gotten a COVID shot from entering stores without masks. Now, supermarket chain Kroger has announced a major new vaccination policy of its own.
