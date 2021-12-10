Most popular names of 2021: Did your child's name make the list?

Choosing your baby’s name can be an exciting task, but it’s also one of the most challenging tasks as a parent. The name you pick for your child becomes your child’s first identity. That’s what they will respond to for all their life (or at least until they are old enough to change it if they wish to). Naturally, it’s a high-pressure job, and most parents spend a lot of time crafting the perfect name for their child. The name choosing process usually happens by searching for a name that’s perfect for your little one and also has a profound meaning. It could either be the name of an ancestor, a family name, or simply anything that a parent likes. Some parents also combine their names to form a new name for their baby, which might be great sometimes.

