SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ Tops 24-Hour Real-Time Hot Trending Songs Chart

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSB19 also ruled the weekly version of the survey. SB19 continued its impressive chart run, ruling Billboard‘s 24-hour real-time Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, Friday (Dec. 10), with “Bazinga.”. The song, which also topped the weekly version of the tally (dated Dec. 11), led after...

www.billboard.com

Related
Soompi

BTS Tops Apple Music’s 2021 Chart Of Most-Streamed Songs With 2020 Song

According to Apple Music, BTS’s smash hit “Dynamite” was the most-streamed song worldwide in 2021—despite being released in 2020!. With the year winding to a close, Apple Music has released their annual Global chart of the Top Songs of 2021: a list that compiles the 100 most-streamed songs on the platform across the globe.
MUSIC
Billboard

The Year in Charts: Here Are the Top 10 Hot Latin Songs of 2021

Billboard unveiled its 2021 Year-End Charts this week, revealing Bad Bunny at No. 1 on the Top Latin Artists chart for a third consecutive year. The Puerto Rican artist rules thanks largely to three No. 1 albums on the weekly Top Latin Albums chart (which also rank at Nos. 1-3 on the year-end Top Latin Albums recap) and multiple hits and collaborations with artists from different genres.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bazinga#Billboard Com#Stagemix#Nct U#Universe#Ive#South Korean
thatgrapejuice.net

Chart Check: Adele Charted Every Song from ’30’ On This Week’s Hot 100

Adele‘s domination of the Billboard charts is by no means limited to the Billboard 200 this week. Just a day after learning her latest album, ’30,’ premiered atop the albums’ tally with the biggest first-week sales of the year, the GRAMMY-winning diva discovered all 12 of its tracks have premiered on the Hot 100.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Yes, Selling Sunset's "girlboss" songs are real

Since Season 4 premiered last week, fans have been wondering about the show’s “over the top” and “WILD” music. "An average episode can feature snippets of around 15 songs, which usually serve as transitions as the ladies make glamorous exits from cars or tour luxury properties," explains Buzzfeed's David Mack. "They can, admittedly, all start to sound the same after a while. “The stock music in Selling Sunset is like music from a mall in hell,” writer Bolu Babalola tweeted. “They sound like songs except really not? Distinctly genreless.” “It’s like if someone wrote pop songs for aliens,” tweeted Lindsey Adler, a writer for The Athletic. Carrie Hughes, the music supervisor on Selling Sunset, acknowledges the songs tend to share certain themes and sounds, but she insists they’re each unique. “It’s not really the same for me, because I work in music,” she said. “They have the same vibe, but they don’t sound the same to me.” As Mack notes, "a 10-episode season might contain as many as 150 songs, as well as hundreds of other musical cues without lyrics. Hughes needs to listen to thousands of tracks to find the right tune that an editor can then cut footage to. Sometimes an editor needs a specific sound for an emotional moment — say, a fight or tearful breakdown — so Hughes will send along options. Otherwise, she has a playlist ready to go of dozens of 'female empowerment' songs that can be used for any transition where the lyrics don’t matter. She said that showrunner Adam DiVello, who also created Laguna Beach and The Hills, has a strict rule that they never repeat a song." Hughes adds: “The showrunner definitely wanted ‘female empowerment’ (as a theme). The other main word that gets thrown around is ‘feisty.’ So we kind of have two styles of female empowerment. One is just ‘helping all women,’ ‘we’re great,’ ‘we can do this,’ and then there’s more feisty, like, ‘I’m better than you’ vibes.” The reason Selling Sunset uses so much obscure music is because popular music is too costly. “We don’t have the budget for Ariana or Beyoncé or Rihanna,” Hughes says. “We would love to, but we definitely don’t.”
MUSIC
b975.com

Songs by Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Adele among Google’s top trending searches for 2021

Google has released its annual list of the top-trending searches of the year, and a whole lot of people were interested in songs by Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. Olivia’s number-one hit, “drivers license,” topped the Songs category of Google’s Top Trending Searches, which measures searches that spiked for an extended period in 2021, as compared to 2020. Number two on that list is another song that people wanted to listen to closely, searching for clues about the love life of its creator: Taylor’s “All Too Well.”
MUSIC
Billboard

GAYLE’s ‘abcdefu’ Bounds Up Hot 100, Tops Alternative Charts

GAYLE‘s debut hit “abcdefu” surges from No. 51 to No. 24 in its second week on the Billboard Hot 100 and rises to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Alternative Streaming Songs and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts dated Dec. 11. The coronations are her first on any...
MUSIC
Sidelines

Netflix’s “Hellbound” Swiftly Tops Charts

Netflix dropped the six-episode dark Korean drama “Hellbound” on November 19, and since then it has topped numerous charts in countries all over the world. “Hellbound,” rightfully named, was directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who also directed the wildly famous “Train to Busan” featuring actor Gong Yoo, who many recognize now as “train guy” from “Squid Game.”
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Chloe Bailey’s ‘Have Mercy’ Hits Top 10 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

Chloe Bailey’s solo career is off to a strong start as the singer, who performs under the mononym Chloe, earns her first top 10 appearance on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Her debut release “Have Mercy” advances 13-10 on the list dated Dec. 4 thanks to continued radio strength. “Mercy,”...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Cardi B Snags Another Diamond-Certified Single With ‘I Like It’

“I like diamonds, I like stunting, I like shining,” Cardi B raps on “I Like It” — which has now been, appropriately, diamond-certified by the Recording Industry Association of America. The Latin-trap summer banger, which features J Balvin and Bad Bunny, has moved 10 million units....
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

The Year In Charts 2021: Daniel Nigro Is the Top Hot 100 Producer

Daniel Nigro caps 2021 as the No. 1 Hot 100 Producer of the year, thanks to his work with Olivia Rodrigo and her string of hit singles on the weekly Billboard Hot 100 chart. The producer and songwriter, who rose to fame as the lead singer of the indie rock band As Tall As Lions in the early 2000s, produced 11 Billboard Hot 100-charting hits during the 2021 chart eligibility period, all of which were by Rodrigo.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Top Solo & Group K-Pop Songs on Genius Korea's 2021 Year-End Chart

Genius Korea, the authoritative site that provides K-pop song lyrics, meanings, annotations, and sources, released the list of top K-pop songs that dominated their year-end charts. Here are the top K-pop group and solo songs that people searched lyrics for in 2021. TOP BOY GROUP SONG. "Butter" by BTS. TOP...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

‘Her Fans Went Along For the Ride:’ Songwriter Matt Squire on Ariana Grande’s ‘Put Your Hearts Up’ at 10

It all started with a phone call, and an initial pitch, from Ariana Grande’s team. On the receiving end of the call was Matt Squire, a songwriter who specializes in identity crafting and helping artists develop — or redevelop — their sound, and he was presented the opportunity to work with the budding 18-year-old pop star in early-to-mid 2011. Universal Republic Records, now simply Republic Records, even sent him a few “demo”-sounding tracks — but Squire, who had already worked with One Direction on their debut album Up All Night earlier in the year on top of his many years of sound-searching, couldn’t really tell the full extent of Grande’s musical talent just through what he was presented with. And truthfully, he hadn’t heard of her before those conversations began.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Skuska Clee, SB19, VannDa, CL, NIKI, And Afgan Land On Apple Music’s '100 Best Songs Of 2021'

Asian hip hop artists made it to Apple Music’s ‘The 100 Best Songs of 2021’ list. Skusta Clee, SB19, VannDa, CL, NIKI, and Afgan join the likes of Saweetie, Cardi B, Drake, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and BTS in the high-profile list. “We saw hip-hop and drill music continue to dominate our charts, as female country artists continued to be major creative forces and dance-pop continued to thrive,” reads the playlist description.
MUSIC

