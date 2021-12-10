ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

No. 8 Kansas, Missouri set to resume old rivalry

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjjaW_0dJYiMnl00

The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks will renew acquaintances with former Big 12 foe Missouri when they host the Tigers on Saturday.

This longstanding rivalry had been one of the best in college basketball before Missouri moved to the Southeastern Conference. The Jayhawks (7-1) and Tigers (5-4) haven’t played a regular season game since 2012.

“I would assume that there won’t be a lot of empty seats,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “It’s the best game on our schedule. You can talk about Kentucky or Baylor or Texas or this one, this is the best game on our schedule, at least from a fan participation and from a player participation. We haven’t played ’em in nine years and back when we did play them, it was the best game on our schedule.”

The Jayhawks rolled to a 78-52 victory over UTEP on Tuesday in Kansas City with Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun combining for 43 points. Agbaji (22.6 points per game) and Braun (16.8) have been driving the offense all season.

“I thought the first half we were really good defensively,” Self said. “Our offense was poor tonight, without question. But it looked like we played good offense because we scored so many points off our defense in the first half. So I thought our defense was pretty good.”

Self was pleased that his team did enough to win the game despite all the buzz back at Allen Fieldhouse for the Missouri game.

“Monday morning, we left to come over here, guys showed up at noon I guess to lift,” Self said. “And there was well over a hundred camping groups already. Which means over 2,000 students are already waiting there since Monday morning, and that number will go to 150 or 200.

“So we’re telling them how important this game is, but they’re thinking about what’s getting ready to happen on Saturday. I think they handled it OK, but they’re excited for Saturday. I’m sure Mizzou is as well.”

The Tigers are coming off a 72-44 victory over Eastern Illinois at home, but their offense has struggled this season. They are shooting just 24.6 percent from 3-point range and averaging more turnovers (14.6 per game) than assists (11.9) this season.

Kobe Brown (14.8 points, 9.8 rebounds per game) and Amari Davis (11.8 points) have had good starts to the season, but they haven’t gotten much help.

And now the Tigers have games against Kansas, Utah, Illinois and Kentucky awaiting them before the New Year.

“I’d simply say it’s a street fight from this point on,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “I mean, as a player, as a coach, I love it. I look forward to it. That’s why you do this. I wouldn’t want it any other way if I was a player. Tremendous opportunities, and we’ll be ready to battle.”

Missouri will finally be up to full strength with 6-foot-9 Trevon Brazile joining the frontcourt after gaining medical clearance. He missed the first eight games as Martin was forced to use smaller lineups.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for Auburn QB Bo Nix

Auburn legacy Bo Nix dropped a bombshell by entering the transfer portal, but now where could the former 5-star quarterback land in college football?. It wasn’t all that long ago when it would’ve been crazy to suggest that Bo Nix, the son of a former Auburn star who seemingly has the program in his blood, would leave the Tigers. But that, however, is the reality we now live in.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri College Basketball
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
State
Kentucky State
City
Creighton, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Kansas College Basketball
State
Utah State
On3.com

Desmond Howard fires back at criticism for Heisman Ceremony comments

Desmond Howard isn’t having any criticism for comments he made during his interview with the finalists at the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. In a tweet following the ceremony, the former Michigan Wolverine defended his joke that came at the expense of Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. “I would like to...
NFL
WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Self
Person
Cuonzo Martin
thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Notable Head Coach Turned Down Oregon Job

The Oregon Ducks have gotten all kinds of high praise for hiring Dan Lanning as their new head coach. But a new report suggests that the now-former Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator wasn’t the first coach they offered a contract to. According to John Canzano of The Oregonian, Cal head...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Jayhawks#Tigers#Utep
On3.com

4-star OL Malik Agbo set to announce decision on Signing Day

On3 Consensus four-star offensive lineman Malik Agbo said he will announce his college decision at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday – the first day of the early signing period. Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer said he will announce his decision between Texas, Miami, Oklahoma and Auburn. Agbo is the No. 355 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Zach Calzada transfers: 5 potential destinations for Texas A&M QB

With Zach Calzada officially entering the transfer portal, the Texas A&M Aggies are losing a steady quarterback who helped lead them against Alabama. Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are losing the quarterback who helped them take down the Alabama Crimson Tide this season as Zach Calzada has officially entered the transfer portal. Calzada had a bit of an up and down season, but he was generally solid, helping the Aggies win more often than not.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
KTLA

Former Mater Dei standout Bryce Young takes home Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young didn’t just meet the standard set by the star quarterbacks who preceded him at Alabama, he exceeded it and gave the Crimson Tide a rare Heisman back-to-back. Young became the first Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football’s most […]
PASADENA, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

28K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy