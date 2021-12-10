Former Bearcats Quarterback Zach Collaros Eyeing Third CFL Grey Cup

The passer played at Cincinnati from 2008-11.

CINCINNATI — The Great White North is treating one former Bearcat quarterback particularly well. Winnipeg Blue Bombers passer Zach Collaros has a chance at lifting his third Canadian Football League Grey Cup this weekend after a fantastic season.

Collaros and the Blue Bombers rained fire all season long, going a league-best 11-3, and the QB has a great shot at the Most Outstanding Player Award. On the year, Collaros has passed for 3,185 yards (second in the CFL) and 20 touchdowns (first).

The 33-year old attended Cincinnati from 2008-11 and was UC's starter in 2010 and 2011. He finished his career with 6,278 passing yards, 51 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. In 2011, Collaros led the Bearcats to a 31-24 Liberty Bowl win over Vanderbilt.

He is 15-2 as Winnipeg's starter since being traded to the team from the Toronto Argonauts two years ago. Collaros fell out of favor in Toronto after his backup started playing well when he got injured. All he's done since is add a second Grey Cup last year alongside the one he captured with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2014.

2019 was a whirlwind—bouncing around three different teams—but he's found his groove in Winnipeg. Next is a chance at being the first CFL team to win back-to-back Grey Cups since 2010, against Hamilton, the place where he first tasted glory.

Fans can check out the 108th Grey Cup on ESPN2 this Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

