Baltimore-based US Wind Inc. announced Dec. 2 that it has pledged $100,000 to Delaware’s Center for the Inland Bays, a national estuary program, which will serve as a capstone contribution to the capital campaign behind its master plan for the James Farm Ecological Preserve. In recognition of this landmark partnership, the center will name the new facility the “US Wind Environmental Education Center at the James Farm Ecological Preserve.”

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO