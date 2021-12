Greetings, Guardians! Hope things are going well. This week, Xur is at Watcher’s Grave on Nessus. Read on to see what he’s brought. The Wardcliff Coil is an Exotic Rocket Launcher. It separates itself from the pack partially by looking like some sort of weird domed beehive, but largely through Mad Scientist, the Exotic Perk that makes the Coil fire volleys of tiny rockets instead of one big one. The Coil is fun and effective in both PvP and PvE scenarios; those tiny rockets add up to some big damage. If you don’t have one yet, now’s a good time to buy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO