Lauren Boebert Discusses Congress and Controversy

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren Boebert needs little introduction at this point. She's the freshman congresswoman representing...

Why are Democrats so afraid of Lauren Boebert?

Despite calls from progressives, many House Democrats are cagey about punishing Rep Lauren Boebert after sanctions against two like-minded demagogic right-wing members of Congress. On Wednesday, a host of progressive Democrats led by Rep Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts – and including Rep Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, Jimmy Gomez of California, Cori Bush of Missouri and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan – called for a resolution to strip the Colorado Republican of her committee assignments.“Words have consequences,” Ms Pressley said at a press conference. “We must acknowledge that and respond with action.”...
State Senator Don Coram Considering Run Against Lauren Boebert

This story by Sara Wilson appeared on Colorado Newsline on December 10, 2021. State Sen. Don Coram said he is doing his “due diligence” in deciding whether to run for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat next year. The Montrose Republican could mount a challenge to incumbent Rep....
A well-known Colorado Republican may run to unseat Lauren Boebert in 2022

A well-known Western Slope Republican may launch a primary challenge to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert next year. State Sen. Don Coram, of Montrose, told The Colorado Sun’s political newsletter, The Unaffiliated, that he has been contacted by multiple people who want him to run against the 3rd Congressional District incumbent from Garfield County.
Progressive Democrats Pressure Pelosi To Discipline Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Democrats on Wednesday ratcheted up pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to punish firebrand conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, whose recent comments likening a Muslim member of Congress to a bomb-carrying terrorist they decried as a “bigoted” incitement to violence that puts “an entire group of Americans” in danger.
Opinion: Lauren Boebert’s hate show

I was going to write today about the spread of the potentially deadly Omicron variant of COVID-19, but I’m afraid there’s another dangerous virus making its rounds — threatening Colorado, threatening America, threatening to normalize bigotry, threatening democracy itself — that also must be addressed. This virus, sadly, has no...
Rep. Cori Bush: “Rep. Lauren Boebert is a danger to this country”

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Democrats on Wednesday ratcheted up pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to punish firebrand conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, whose recent comments likening a Muslim member of Congress to a bomb-carrying terrorist they decried as a “bigoted” incitement to violence that puts “an entire group of Americans” in danger.
Democrats ramp up pressure on leaders to punish Lauren Boebert

A group of House Democrats says congressional leaders in both parties must move to punish Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert for comments suggesting Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is a terrorist. Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and others announced the introduction of a...
Lauren Boebert poses her children with guns in Christmas photo

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert tweeted a Christmas photo posing with her children holding guns. Ms Boebert is the second member of the GOP to release a Christmas family photo that includes multiple firearms. “The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though),” Ms Boebert tweeted on Tuesday night. Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie garnered attention after he posted an image of his family holding rifles on Saturday with the message: “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”The photos were shared just days after the shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, which left four people...
Zornio: Meet Marina Zimmerman, the Republican trying to oust Lauren Boebert

Republican candidate for Congress Marina Zimmerman has a message, and it’s one we all need to hear. Our conversation began the same as most; hello, good morning and thank you for your time. As pleasantries gave way, things quickly took an unexpected turn. When asked to verify a few unknown...
Lauren Boebert Is Only Going to Get Worse

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. A video of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) effectively describing her colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) as a terrorist went viral over Thanksgiving weekend. In the obviously false tale, she tells a story of being in an elevator with Omar when a Capitol police officer hurried to get in with them. “I look to my left, and there she is, Ilhan Omar,” Boebert quipped. “I said, ‘Well she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine.’”
