Lauren Boebert Discusses Congress and Controversy

A video of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) effectively describing her colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) as a terrorist went viral over Thanksgiving weekend. In the obviously false tale, she tells a story of being in an elevator with Omar when a Capitol police officer hurried to get in with them. "I look to my left, and there she is, Ilhan Omar," Boebert quipped. "I said, 'Well she doesn't have a backpack, we should be fine.'"

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO