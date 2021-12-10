Lauren Boebert Discusses Congress and Controversy

Despite calls from progressives, many House Democrats are cagey about punishing Rep Lauren Boebert after sanctions against two like-minded demagogic right-wing members of Congress. On Wednesday, a host of progressive Democrats led by Rep Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts – and including Rep Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, Jimmy Gomez of California, Cori Bush of Missouri and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan – called for a resolution to strip the Colorado Republican of her committee assignments.“Words have consequences,” Ms Pressley said at a press conference. “We must acknowledge that and respond with action.”...
