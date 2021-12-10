ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How neural networks simulate symbolic reasoning

By George Lawton, @glawton
VentureBeat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Texas have discovered a new way for neural networks to simulate symbolic reasoning. This discovery sparks an exciting path toward uniting deep learning and symbolic reasoning AI. In the new approach, each neuron has a specialized function that relates to specific concepts. “It opens...

venturebeat.com

