Passenger Seriously Hurt In NJ Turnpike Crash

A 32-year-old passenger from the Bronx was seriously hurt after being ejected from their car in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County overnight, authorities said.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 12:17a.m. on the turnpike northbound on the inner roadway at milepost 54.1 in Bordentown, a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman said.

A silver Acura RDX and a silver Toyota 4 Runner were traveling northbound when the Acura struck the rear of the Toyota, Trooper Brandi Slota said.

The Toyota struck a guardrail and came to an uncontrolled final rest on the northbound outer lane of travel, she said.

As a result of the crash, the unidentified passenger of the Toyota was ejected, sustaining life threatening injuries, Slota said. The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment.

No other details were released by State Police.

This is an active investigation.

