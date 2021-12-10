ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger Seriously Hurt In NJ Turnpike Crash

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
A 32-year-old passenger from the Bronx was seriously hurt after being ejected from their car in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County overnight, authorities said.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 12:17a.m. on the turnpike northbound on the inner roadway at milepost 54.1 in Bordentown, a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman said.

A silver Acura RDX and a silver Toyota 4 Runner were traveling northbound when the Acura struck the rear of the Toyota, Trooper Brandi Slota said.

The Toyota struck a guardrail and came to an uncontrolled final rest on the northbound outer lane of travel, she said.

As a result of the crash, the unidentified passenger of the Toyota was ejected, sustaining life threatening injuries, Slota said. The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment.

No other details were released by State Police.

This is an active investigation.

1 Airlifted In Crash On Route 22

One person was airlifted in a Route 22 crash on Sunday night, authorities said.The crash was reported around 6:15 p.m. near Heffner Road in Weisenberg Township, Weisenberg and Fogelsville fire officials said.Tonight crews from 51, 25, 8, and 62 were dispatched to a MVA with Rescue on Old 22 at Heff…
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Turnpike#Accident#Acura#Trooper Brandi Slota#State Police
