Texans' Tytus Howard getting more comfortable at left tackle

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Houston Texans finally kicked out Tytus Howard to left tackle after having the former 2019 first-round pick from left guard for the first 10 games of the season.

Howard played right tackle for the Texans from 2019-20. The new regime with coach David Culley moved him inside to play guard, but have recently moved him back to the edge, albeit on the left side.

“I’m feeling more comfortable by the week,” Howard said. “By the day, actually. For me, it’s all about repetition, so as long as I continue to get all these reps, I’m only going to get better. I’m happy with how I’ve been doing so far. I think the team is. But my goal is to become a better player than I was the week before. As long as I’m getting better each and every week, that’s my goal. That’s the thing I continue to take pride in, just being better than I was before. If I continue to put the work in, everything else will settle itself.”

Howard played left tackle in college at Alabama State. Going back to blocking on the edge is more what the 6-5, 322-pound offensive lineman is used to.

“I probably feel more comfortable at left tackle because, like I said, I’ve been playing tackle my whole career,” Howard said. “So, it’s easy for me to accommodate myself back to playing tackle versus starting to play guard. I would say the tackle.”

The Texans take on the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

