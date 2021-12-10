MLPS reschedules concert

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Wind Symphony is performing a Christmas concert Saturday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 12 at 3:00 p.m. at the Nightingale Concert Hall at UNR’s Campus. The featured guest will be Steven Meyer, Administrator with the Truckee Meadows Community College Performing Arts...
The December 17th Canned Tuna Concert with REX FLOYD will be rescheduled to a later date because of a band emergency. The quarterly music series takes place in Munn Park and those that attend the events are encouraged to bring a can of tuna or another non-perishable food item to benefit Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE). The eclectic Canned Tuna series includes all genres of music representing folk, rock, funk and even some southern twang.
Helen’s annual Christmas Parade did not go off as planned on Saturday. Severe weather swept through Northeast Georgia shortly before the parade was to begin and organizers canceled it out of an abundance of caution. They’ve since rescheduled it for this coming Saturday, December 18 at 2 p.m.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Clemens Center has announced the postponement of one of its Broadway Series shows due to a ‘labor shortage’. “Waitress”, the hit musical from Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles, was scheduled to open tonight at 7:30 p.m. and continue through tomorrow. The Clemens Center said in an announcement that “due to labor shortages this morning, and concerns with putting on the production safely,” the Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 performances have been rescheduled.
Paris, Tenn.–The Christmas Festival that was cancelled from last weekend will be held Saturday, December 18 with a slightly modified schedule. With hopes of keeping the Christmas spirit in the air and giving shoppers one more chance to check off their Christmas lists, the Christmas Festival will still be filled with fun events and activities to enjoy, according to Paris-Henry Co. Chamber officials.
Award-winning singer Brian Courtney Wilson brings a new spin to a Christmas Classic. Wilson has released a brand new holiday-themed EP, “At Christmas,” featuring the songs “This Christmas,” and “Give Me A Star.” You can also hear new versions of Nat King Cole‘s classic “The Christmas Song” the track you can hear below, “Someday At […]
He’s only been on the job for a couple of months, but he’s excited and eager to show off his choirs in Monday evening’s annual Sounds of the Season Concert in the Windom Area Middle High School Gold Gym. “He” is Matt Strum, who was hired to...
LACONIA — Laconia Council 428 Grand Knight Kepler Padilla announced the postponement of the Christmas dinner dance from Saturday, Dec. 18, to April 23 in an abundance of caution and out of respect for health care professionals due to the rising number of cases in the area. Ticket holders can retain their tickets and will hold reserve seats for the new date, or email their ticket number, name and address to him at kepler85@gmail.com for a prompt refund.
HELENA – Stock the Shelter Saturday at the Church at Old Town in Helena has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather. The event was supposed to take place Saturday, Dec. 11, but the organizers felt it would be best to wait until a more suitable forecast.
Music will play a big role when the 2021 Windom Christmas by Candlelight gets underway on Dec. 16. Thanks to a partnership with the Windom Ministerial Association, this Christmas by Candlelight event, which is also sponsored by the Windom Area Chamber of Commerce, is expected to feature carolers from area churches.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls is receiving a contribution that will benefit its mission of serving teens in the area. Wichita Falls Sober Living and Patterson Auto Group donated 12 sets of bleachers to the center. Something as simple as seating opens many doors for the Y.O.C. giving it […]
Sandy Springs will host headlining artists for Neranenah, a major local Jewish music festival. Neranenah, which was formerly called the Atlanta Jewish Music Festival, announced its 2021-22 festival lineup in November. At least three artists will perform at the Byers Theatre, located at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center at 1 Galambos Way. “We needed […]
KEARNEY — Due to illness, the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney has postponed tonight’s performance of SELAH. The Christian band concert has been rescheduled for Feb. 11, 2022. Tickets will be honored for that date. For more information, call 308-698-8297 or visit mpacboxoffice@kearneycats.com.
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Disabled Persons Action Organization’s ZZ Top concert has been rescheduled for this upcoming summer. The ZZ Top show was originally scheduled for September 25 in Watertown as part of The Car-Freshner/FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2021 Summer Concert Series. However, it was canceled due to concerns surrounding the rising number of delta variant COVID cases in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
Performing Christmas carols and songs people treasure this time of year, the Cowley College Concert Choir, CC Singers, Jazz Band, and Jazz Combo treated audience members to an afternoon of holiday music during the annual Christmas Vespers Concert held Sunday in the Robert Brown Theatre. “Vespers was a great success,”...
