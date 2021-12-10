MLPS reschedules concert

LACONIA — Laconia Council 428 Grand Knight Kepler Padilla announced the postponement of the Christmas dinner dance from Saturday, Dec. 18, to April 23 in an abundance of caution and out of respect for health care professionals due to the rising number of cases in the area. Ticket holders can retain their tickets and will hold reserve seats for the new date, or email their ticket number, name and address to him at kepler85@gmail.com for a prompt refund.

LACONIA, NH ・ 9 HOURS AGO