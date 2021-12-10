Our wold in photos: December 10

ON THIS DAY IN 1913, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The ‘shameful neglect on the part of the city and borough officials’ in allowing the magnificent Prison Ship Martyrs Monument in Fort Greene Park to stand useless was again called to the attention of the public at the recent meeting of the Society of Old Brooklynites, when a resolution was adopted instructing the monument committee of the society to make a thorough investigation and ascertain, if possible, why the authorities have failed to make this monument, which is one of the most interesting and impressive in the whole city, a real attraction. Some of the speakers, who expressed great indignation over the way in which the Martyrs monument has been neglected, pointed out that Brooklyn, alert and progressive in many lines of civic development, has failed to take advantage of the splendid opportunity to make this monument — which cost $200,000, and which should be a national shrine of patriotism — a source of pride to citizens, a point of unusual interest to visitors and an inspiration and stimulating influence in the life of the borough.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO