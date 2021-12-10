Our wold in photos: December 10

ON THIS DAY IN 1913, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The ‘shameful neglect on the part of the city and borough officials’ in allowing the magnificent Prison Ship Martyrs Monument in Fort Greene Park to stand useless was again called to the attention of the public at the recent meeting of the Society of Old Brooklynites, when a resolution was adopted instructing the monument committee of the society to make a thorough investigation and ascertain, if possible, why the authorities have failed to make this monument, which is one of the most interesting and impressive in the whole city, a real attraction. Some of the speakers, who expressed great indignation over the way in which the Martyrs monument has been neglected, pointed out that Brooklyn, alert and progressive in many lines of civic development, has failed to take advantage of the splendid opportunity to make this monument — which cost $200,000, and which should be a national shrine of patriotism — a source of pride to citizens, a point of unusual interest to visitors and an inspiration and stimulating influence in the life of the borough.”
THE US will send B2 stealth bombers and a fleet of fighter jets to Australia amid a growing military threat from China and North Korea. Military resources will also be bolstered in Guam with bases there upgraded, according to a new Pentagon review. The report says the changes are necessary...
So what is the holy heck is this thing washing up on our New Jersey beaches?!?!? Is it a dinosaur fossil? An animal vertebra? Some sort of sliced, deep fried boardwalk snack tossed on the sand? Surprisingly, the answer to all of the above in no. You all had some funny guesses too...
A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.
After 2020 found more people than ever rethinking where they call home, the allure to move to greener pastures — in some cases, quite literally, for city-dwellers itching for more space — has potentially never been stronger. And while every state in the U.S. has plenty of things to love, one company did some research to determine the top three happiest states in America, detailing the many factors that make residents truly happy.
A farm animal welfare law, also called the bacon law, is causing grocery stores and restaurants to fight back. The law now causes uncertainty in the availability of bacon and other fresh pork products once the new rules take effect on New Year’s Day. As a coalition of California...
Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
A primary school in Hong Kong has apologised after students as young as six were left in tears last week after teachers showed them unsettling video footage of the Nanjing massacre ahead of its 84th anniversary on Monday. The incident came after the Education Bureau called on local schools to...
A conservationist captured a video of Andean cat, the most endangered feline. In the footage, the 4kg (9lb) male was caught spray-marking the plants at the cliff's foot before slipping away over jagged rocks with his banded brown and grey tail up. It looks like a little snow leopard. Andean...
The month of November brought Dia de los Muertos, Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving, including lots of turkey give-aways. Here are the 40 best photos of the month chosen by The Press-Enterprise, The Sun, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin and Redlands Daily Facts photographers.
“It seems like every book jacket I pick up is by a writer who lives in Brooklyn,” says Brooklyn native, multiple-Emmy nominee TV writer-director and book author Reuben Leder. “But I’m not sure how many of them were actually born there.”. It’s an interesting question as the...
Ghana’s health service reported last week that COVID-19 cases recorded at Kotoka International Airport accounted for about 60% of total infections in the country. Kotoka International Airport in Ghana’s capital city of Accra announced that it will start fining the airlines $3,500 for every passenger who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
LGT spotlights the group travel market, tackles some of the industry’s biggest questions and examines what lies ahead for group travel in 2022 and where the tourism industry is headed. This December, Leisure Group Travel spotlights the group travel market and tackles some of the industry’s biggest questions. LGT interviews...
As we move further into the holiday season, a time when relationships of all kinds tend to take center stage, our December theme is all about the bonds we hold most dear. It’s about relationships past and present, old and new, distant and close. It’s about the understanding that though relationships may be hard, they’re still worth nurturing. It’s about the knowledge that our relationships don’t have to fit into a specific box, and they certainly don’t have to stay the way they always were before.
STERLING — Artist Lindsey Van Gieson currently has a photo exhibit on display at the Sterling Senior Center through December, showcasing the talent she has been honing since developing a passion for photography in high school. A town resident since 2014, Van Gieson grew up in the Philadelphia area. When...
South Tahoe is all about making memories with family and friends. Enjoy our picks from November and be sure to use #TahoeSouth for a chance to be featured next month. There’s no better way to work off those extra holiday calories!. 7. Great Weather, Better Fishing. Save some for the...
Today, Brooklyn Bird Watch features a Heather Wolf photo of a Carolina Wren. The Carolina Wren is an interesting bird and is third on the list of the five most common Wren species in New York State. The Carolina Wren is a shy bird that is definitely heard more than it is seen. Their range map covers basically the Eastern third of U.S. all the way up the coast from Florida to New York State. The Cornell Lab points out that the CW continues to expand its wintering habitats further and further north in recent decades, and in the Summer “it can seem that every patch of woods in the eastern United States rings with the rolling song of the Carolina Wren.” It is also noted that this bird can sing extremely loud for its relatively small size.
