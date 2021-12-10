ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As CBS Sells Its Last Major Piece of Real Estate, It’s Returning to Where The Network Began — More Than 80 Years Ago

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
ViacomCBS ’ $1.85 billion sale of its CBS Studio Center lot — known in the industry as CBS Radford — represents the end of an era for the company, and a further shift away from physical properties by legacy entertainment companies as their streaming counterparts bulk up.

Last week’s deal with Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management, put into motion in the summer, is the final major divestiture of the Eye network’s real estate holdings, including the 25-acre Television City , which was sold to Hackman for $750 million in 2018, and its New York skyscraper known as “Black Rock,” purchased earlier this year by Harbor Group Intl. for $760 million.

CBS Radford wasn’t as iconic as Television City or Black Rock, but its Studio City-based lot (founded as the lot for Mack Sennett and then Republic Pictures and purchased by CBS in 1967) is known for being the home base over the years for some of the biggest sitcoms on TV, including “Gilligan’s Island,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Roseanne” and “Seinfeld,” as well as Westerns such as “Gunsmoke.”

For much of the 20th century, CBS’ L.A. headquarters was at Television City, the Fairfax District complex designed by architectural firm William Pereira and Charles Luckman and opened in 1952. But CBS Entertainment and CBS TV Studios shifted to the Radford lot in the late 2000s, along with owned-and-operated stations KCBS and KCAL, which had moved out of CBS’ Columbia Square facilities on Sunset.

CBS sold Columbia Square in 2003, and that complex was redeveloped in 2012. Coincidentally, Viacom — prior to its remerger with CBS — moved its West Coast operations (including MTV and Comedy Central) into one of those new buildings in 2014. And that’s now where CBS Entertainment, CBS TV Studios and CBS Media Ventures will move.

That makes it a homecoming of sorts. Built in 1938, Columbia Square is where CBS’ TV network offices were originally located, until Television City opened. Now, CBS staffs — which had been spread apart between TV City and Radford — will be reunited, right next to the network’s original L.A. home.

ViacomCBS isn’t completely out of real estate; it, of course, still owns the Paramount lot on Melrose, and it’s hard to imagine the company getting rid of that. In a memo to staff, CBS president-CEO George Cheeks says the sales are a necessary part of using those proceeds for “more best-in-class content.” Among the priorities for that: streaming.

Variety

‘Lord of the Rings’ at 20: Why Peter Jackson’s Trilogy Was One of Hollywood’s Riskiest Projects Ever

After success with several small-scale films, Peter Jackson in 1992 told Variety he was looking for a project “that will really push me.” He found something that surpassed everyone’s expectations. This month marks the 20th anniversary of Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings,” which kicked off the 2001-2003 film trilogy based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien. In 2000, Jackson told Variety “LOTR” was “the Holy Grail of filmmaking, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” In retrospect, handing this massive project to Jackson seems like a no-brainer: great material for a great filmmaker. But in fact, there were so many unknown...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Wall-E,’ ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ and ‘Selena’ Among Movies Added to National Film Registry

Pixar’s “Wall-E,” “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” and “Selena” have been selected for preservation by the National Film Registry. Each year, the Librarian of Congress names 25 motion pictures that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant. Under the terms of the National Film Preservation Act, the movies have to be at least 10 years old. Other titles added to the National Film Registry in 2021 include “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” Pink Flamingos,” “Who Killed Vincent Chin?,” “Richard Pryor: Live in Concert,” “Cooley High” and “Sounder.” This year’s lineup brings the number of...
MOVIES
Variety

Onyx Collective Legal Drama ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Adds Five to Cast

Legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” at Onyx Collective on Hulu has made five additions to its cast, Variety has learned. Michael Ealy, Thadeus J. Mixson and Aderinsola Olabode will all appear in series regular roles, while Pauletta Washington and Sean Patrick Thomas will appear in recurring guest star roles. In the series, viewers will judge Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law until they’re the one in trouble. Then they’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. The...
TV SERIES
Variety

BBC Studios Takes Full Ownership of ‘The Wonder’ and ‘Brexit: The Uncivil War’ Outfit House Productions

BBC Studios has upped its 25% stake in “Brexit: The Uncivil War” producer House Productions to take full ownership of the London-based production company. Launched in 2016 by the former head of Film 4 Tessa Ross (pictured, right) and Working Title TV boss Juliette Howell (left), the company specializes in both film and TV with forthcoming credits including BBC One thriller “Sherwood”; an adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s bestselling novel “Life After Life”; Netflix feature film “The Wonder,” starring Florence Pugh, and “The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle”; and Disney Plus original “The Good Mothers” for Star. Two more TV dramas are in...
BUSINESS
