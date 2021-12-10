ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

What Is a Dust Mite Allergy?

By Kathi Valeii
verywellhealth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDust mites are microscopic arthropods that live in furniture, bedding, carpets, and stuffed animals. Some people are allergic to the body parts and excrement of dust mites. A dust mite allergy often causes respiratory allergy symptoms, like sneezing, runny nose, and itchy, watery eyes. This article explains dust mite...

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 0

Related
verywellhealth.com

How Do Allergies Work?

Allergies work by triggering the immune system in response to an allergen. Allergens are substances the body mistakes as dangerous. As a result, the body makes antibodies to fight them. The production of antibodies results in allergy symptoms, like runny nose, itchy eyes, cough, and hives. The most severe allergic...
HEALTH
BabyCenter Blog

Food allergies in babies and kids

Food allergies are fairly common in children, and by understanding how food allergies work, you may be able to recognize the early signs. It's also helpful to know what the top food allergens are and what to do if your child ever has a serious allergic reaction. What is a...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Dust Mite Immunotherapy May Help Some With Eczema

Sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) with house dust mite (HDM) extract showed some benefit in improving the signs and symptoms of atopic dermatitis in mite-sensitized patients, but improvement in the primary outcome was not significant, new data show. Results of a small, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial were published recently in The Journal...
SCIENCE
KFOX 14

El Paso winds trigger allergies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People with allergies and asthma may have had a flare up during the windy day in El Paso. Wind gusts on Friday reached up 50 mph, causing allergy sufferers to experience wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath. A pulmonologist in El Paso said Friday's...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allergy Test#Allergy Treatment#Dust Mite Allergy#Allergy Medication#Itchy#Postnasal
abc27.com

First Aid Friday : Food Allergies

With so much delicious food during this time of year, it’s easy to indulge, but for someone with food allergies it can be tricky to be sure what they are eating is safe. Nathan Harig with Cumberland Goodwill EMS shares some common food allergies, signs of an allergic reaction, and what to do if someone is having a reaction to food.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
TrendHunter.com

Berry-Flavored Allergy Relief Syrups

Clarityn, an international allergy medication brand, has announced the launch of Clarityn Allergy Syrup in a new Mixed Berries flavor. Suitable for children aged two years and older, the new loratadine oral solution promises to provide 24-hour relief from allergy symptoms caused by common airborne allergens. Whether a user's symptoms...
HEALTH
enplugged.com

It’s Not All Allergies, It’s Seasonal Change Too!

Spring is here! Your eyes are itchy, your nose is runny, you feel irritable – must be allergies right? Not necessarily! In most cases I’ve seen, during early spring here in New England, the seasonal change from the winter to spring tends to cause an excess heat condition internally drying out the eyes and sinuses resulting in allergy-like symptoms.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Allergy cough: Triggers, home treatment, and when to see a doctor

Allergies can result in a chronic cough. If a person is sensitive to certain allergens, they may be more likely to develop a cough due to their allergies. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology (ACAAI), if a person is sensitive to dust, pet dander, pollen, mold, or other common allergens, they are likely to experience coughing as a result of allergies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink to Have After 50, Says Science

Your body will continue to change as you age, which means you'll continue to have different needs with each passing year. For example, your skin and bones will begin to change because you'll produce less collagen, and your heart health may change because your valves will begin to stiffen. It...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

3 Side Effects Of Weed You Should Know

Over the past several years, the public has mostly focused on the positive effects of cannabis. But what about the negative side effects? Here are some you should be aware of. Marijuana used to be interpreted to dramatic degrees, often referred to as a “gateway drug” and a substance that dumbed people down. While most of these beliefs have been debunked over the years, the truth is that marijuana can be addictive, and should be taken seriously.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER
BBC

Covid vaccine: Woman who died was 'wrongly diagnosed'

A woman who died from "unrecognised" complications after having a Covid-19 vaccine was wrongly diagnosed with gastroenteritis, a coroner has said. An inquest heard Michelle Barlow developed blood clots and died 16 days after having the AstraZeneca jab. Senior coroner Timothy Brennand said the 51-year-old, from Orrell, Wigan, may have...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy