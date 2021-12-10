ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Teo Pisani, son of Edmonton Oilers legend Fernando, drafted by WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings

By Zach Laing
oilersnation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeo Pisani is staying home. The son of Oilers legend Fernando Pisani was drafted by the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings in the fourth round in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft. Teo, 15, spent last season with his hometown St. Albert...

