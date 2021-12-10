Teo Pisani, son of Edmonton Oilers legend Fernando, drafted by WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings

Seeing as the Oilers came into the game on a four-game losing streak, I can’t be the only one that wasn’t overly excited to see the Hurricanes on the schedule. Not only are they a very strong hockey club that would be tough to beat, you knew that Ethan Bear’s first trip back was going to cause a circus on social media and the noise would get even worse if the boys tacked another loss on the board. Needless to say, anything other than a full 60 worth of effort was going to be a major issue and I don’t think that’s too much to ask either. The good news is that the boys had their legs moving right from the opening draw, even putting together a few consecutive shifts of pressure in the offensive zone. It wasn’t a perfect start, but I thought it was something to build on. The bad news, of course, was that the boys weren’t able to get anything done with the pressure — or even shots on net for that matter — and that gave Carolina an opening to get on the board first with a power play goal. Despite falling behind for what feels like the 1000th time, I thought the Oilers actually did a pretty good job of responding with a handful of shifts to close out the period that could have easily produced a goal or two had the entire roster not been cursed right now, and I was hopeful that maintaining that level of play would pay off eventually.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO