JTBC’s upcoming drama “Snowdrop” has shared a super-cute glimpse of the real-life chemistry between its leads!. Helmed by the director and writer of JTBC’s smash hit “SKY Castle,” “Snowdrop” is a new drama set in Seoul in 1987. The drama will tell the love story of Su Ho, a student at a prestigious university who suddenly rushes into a women’s university dorm covered in blood one day (played by Jung Hae In), and Young Ro, a student at the women’s university who hides him and takes care of his wounds even while facing danger under close surveillance (played by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo).

