Back in the day, writing up the best television shows in a given year meant watching three or four channels. Then, you started having to factor in cable and HBO. Now? To keep up with the best in television you have to have, like, seven different streaming services (or at least have friends and family members’ log-in information). There’s so much more television, and a lot of it is still really wonderful. Here are the 20 best shows of 2021. Now, sometimes a show only airs part of its season in a given year, which makes the situation murky, but as long as the bulk of a show’s run aired in 2021 we considered it for inclusion.

