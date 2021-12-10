HollyFrontier Declines To Release Specifics On ‘Renewable Diesel’ Plant Work

While many people have large family gatherings in their homes or travel to a large gathering in someone else’s home, there’s a lot to be said for couples taking advantage of a magical holiday for two. From newlyweds to empty-nesters, because there is something special about coupling up and renewing bonds, these special getaways may very well be the secret to a long and successful relationship. According to an article in Prevention, being with the one you love doesn’t just put a sparkle in your eye—love can fight disease, boost immunity, and lower stress. It’s important to take time for each other and escape the everyday stresses that overwhelm us. These days you may think you don’t need to get away because you’ve had endless time together thanks to the pandemic, but time away will melt away that stale boredom that may have come over your relationship. (According to the Prevention article, some experts believe it won’t be long before doctors prescribe steamy sex, romantic getaways, and caring communication in addition to low-cholesterol diets and plenty of rest.) Fresh new surroundings, a change in activities, a visit to natural mineral hot springs and maybe even some well-deserved spa time could rejuvenate those loving feelings and spark the mood for months to come. And you can make this all happen easily in Carbon County!

CARBON COUNTY, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO