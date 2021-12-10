ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

HollyFrontier Declines To Release Specifics On ‘Renewable Diesel’ Plant Work

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Eighteen months after announcing a major change in its operation and the release of 200 employees, work on HollyFrontier’s proposed renewable diesel plant in Cheyenne is progressing well, according to a company spokeswoman. Corinn Smith, director of corporate communications...



Laramie Live

Wyoming Politicians “Furious” with Federal EDA Grant Awards

Governor Mark Gordon, Senator Barrasso, Senator Lummis, and Congresswoman Cheney blasted the Biden Administration after Wyoming coal communities were conspicuously left out of the finalists for the Economic Development Administration’s $1 Billion “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” and specifically the Coal Communities Commitment program. The federal government’s...
WYOMING STATE
Gillette News Record

UW-facilitated renewable energy siting collaborative releases recommendations

As energy markets respond to growing demand for low-carbon energy -- including from renewable resources -- Wyoming is becoming home to new utility-scale wind and solar power plants. How can Wyoming, with ample wind and solar resources, participate in these new markets while also protecting the state’s highly valued scenery, open spaces and wildlife habitat?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Showing Slow Signs Of Recovery From Pandemic

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A declining unemployment rate is one of several indicators offering hope that Wyoming’s economy is on the road to pre-pandemic strength. The recent Wyoming Economic Indicator report, released by the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, showed that 38% of the 26,000...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

118 mph gust recorded in Wyoming; widespread highway closures persist

High winds and icy conditions kept several Wyoming highways closed Sunday, including large portions of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80. The closures followed a cold front that dumped snow over much of the region. Although snowfall totals weren’t especially notable, the storm was followed by powerful winds that made visibility difficult and driving conditions treacherous at times.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s COVID-Related Deaths Increase To 1,502

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to coronavirus has grown to 1,502, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday. The department said 30 deaths that occurred in October, November and December have all been linked to the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Perfect For Couples Of Any Age – Go For The Hot Springs And Stay For The Adventures This Holiday Season

While many people have large family gatherings in their homes or travel to a large gathering in someone else’s home, there’s a lot to be said for couples taking advantage of a magical holiday for two. From newlyweds to empty-nesters, because there is something special about coupling up and renewing bonds, these special getaways may very well be the secret to a long and successful relationship. According to an article in Prevention, being with the one you love doesn’t just put a sparkle in your eye—love can fight disease, boost immunity, and lower stress. It’s important to take time for each other and escape the everyday stresses that overwhelm us. These days you may think you don’t need to get away because you’ve had endless time together thanks to the pandemic, but time away will melt away that stale boredom that may have come over your relationship. (According to the Prevention article, some experts believe it won’t be long before doctors prescribe steamy sex, romantic getaways, and caring communication in addition to low-cholesterol diets and plenty of rest.) Fresh new surroundings, a change in activities, a visit to natural mineral hot springs and maybe even some well-deserved spa time could rejuvenate those loving feelings and spark the mood for months to come. And you can make this all happen easily in Carbon County!
CARBON COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

More Than 70K Petition To Stop Wild Horse Roundup In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A petition signed by more than 70,000 people calling for an end to the federal roundup of wild horses on public land in Wyoming was delivered to federal officials this week. The horse roundup run by the U.S. Bureau of Land...
freightwaves.com

Reaction to news of Central Freight Lines shutting down

After 96 years, Central Freight Lines plans to shut down. FreightWaves’ Clarissa Hawes broke the news on Saturday night, and reaction has been swift ever since — on what’s next for the drivers and other CFL employees, how the company got to this point, how it will impact the LTL market, and so one.
INDUSTRY
cowboystatedaily.com

161 New Coronavirus Cases In Wyoming Over Weekend; 474 Recoveries; 1,022 Active

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s active coronavirus case total decreased by 259 over the weekend. Wyoming Department of Health figures showed that the department received reports of 474 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases between Friday and Monday. At the same time, the state reported 161 new laboratory-confirmed and 54 new probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 1,022 active cases for Monday.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Gets $17M In Federal Money To Promote Statewide Tourism

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced that the state will receive slightly more than $17 million to promote tourism. The governor’s office issued a statement to media outlining how it plans to spend the money, including “$10 million to dramatically increase the PA Tourism Cooperative Marketing Advertising Program in 2022 and 2023 to create advertising opportunities for destination marketing organizations and industry associations by matching or possibly doubling their investment.” The statement said the state plans to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in “marketing, messaging and product development” aimed at attracting visitors and new residents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
101.9 KING FM

92 MPH Wind Recorded In SE Wyoming Saturday

While southeast Wyoming residents are very familiar with wind speeds of 45 to 50 plus miles per hour--and sometimes even into the low-to-mid 60s range--wind gusts in southeast Wyoming at times this weekend ranged well above those parameters, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Nebraska restaurant staple Runza will open first Wyoming location in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming will soon be the home of an adored part of Nebraska cuisine and culture. Restaurant chain Runza is aiming to open its first location in the Cowboy State at an undetermined place in Cheyenne, per a release from the company. The Nebraska-headquartered franchise is known for its namesake sandwiches — at its most basic form, a bread roll stuffed with ground beef, cabbage and onions — and for being a source of state pride for Nebraska natives.
NEBRASKA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Hurricane-Force Winds No Big Deal For Clark, Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Hurricane-force winds are nothing new for the small northern Wyoming community that saw wind speeds of up to 118 mph over the weekend. While there is no hurricane season in Wyoming, there is the community of Clark about 30 miles north...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

I-25 From Douglas to Cheyenne is Closed, I-80 Closed As Well

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported that I-25 from Douglas to Cheyenne is currently closed. This closure includes Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, and Douglas between Exit 126, US 18/20 and and Douglas. I-25 is open from Douglas to to Casper, and from Casper to Buffalo. "As of December 11...
CHEYENNE, WY

