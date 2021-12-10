Lady Gaga Music Pack for Oculus Beat Saber VR Game Set in ‘Futuristic Cyberpunk’ Environment

Households with a single Meta Quest logged into multiple accounts can now share a single copy of Beat Saber. Earlier this year, before switching over to the Meta branding, Facebook rolled out multi-user support on its Quest platform as an experimental feature. With version 35 this week Meta is embracing it as a full-fledged feature on Quest alongside app sharing, mixed reality capture and in the weeks ahead the ability to take a call in Messenger. Beat Saber developer Beat Games is one of several VR-focused game studios Facebook developed over the last few years, but Beat Saber is likely in a class by itself in terms of revenue for a VR game. The rhythm-slicing game runs on Steam, PlayStation VR, and Quest, but it was said to have seen $100 million in revenue on Quest alone. Multiplayer just launched for Beat Saber on PSVR quite recently, but that update didn’t offer cross-play between the platforms even though Oculus and Steam players have been able to play against one another since September.

