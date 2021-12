IRONSCALES, an Atlanta email security startup, raised $64 million to expand globally and hire local tech talent. Why it matters: This funding round represents the increasing interest from the investment community for cybersecurity solutions. The global cybersecurity industry is bringing in record investments — $14 billion in the first three quarters of 2021, according to Crunchbase. That’s on track to double last year’s record of $7.8 billion. That investment growth bodes well for Atlanta, which is known for its strong cybersecurity industry. Some of Atlanta’s early startups were focused on cybersecurity. Internet Security Systems, a cybersecurity company that sold to IBM for $1.3 billion in 2006, was one of the first successful startups and created a network of former employees who launched new security startups.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO