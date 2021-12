Dr. Allan Armitage is an award-winning author having written 15 horticultural books. This green industry icon is well known among horticulturalists, gardeners and plants-people for his no-nonsense, informative, storytelling style of writing and lecturing on all things green. But in his new book, Tales of Big Jon and Other Creatures, he has stepped out of the hort world and shares entertaining stories of his family as they were growing up. Dr. Armitage says, “The only difference between my stories and yours is that I wrote them down at the time. I have been writing this book for over forty years!”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO