AMC+ Unveils First Look At Upcoming Vampire Fantasy Series ‘Firebite’

The Foo Fighters recently announced their forthcoming horror-comedy film, Studio 666, and they just gave us a sneak peek with their rockin’ and gory trailer. Studio 666 is directed by BJ McDonnell. The film is set to hit theaters February 25—tickets are on sale now—and the brief, 45-second trailer gives us the premise: the band takes to recording an album in an evidently demonic studio, where things take a turn for, well, the worse. As soon as Dave Grohl‘s eyes go fully black and he begins to levitate across the room, the Foos are in for a trip with Satan himself. The film was billed as a horror-comedy and judging by the first teaser, that description is apt.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO