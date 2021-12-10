ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

AMC+ Unveils First Look At Upcoming Vampire Fantasy Series ‘Firebite’

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC+ released today the trailer and key art for the original vampire fantasy series Firebite, premiering Thursday, December 16th on the premium streaming bundle with new episodes to follow every Thursday. The eight-episode series takes a new spin on the...

www.iconvsicon.com

Comments / 0

Related
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

AMC Cancels Cult-Favorite Series Before Season 2 Even Premieres

AMC Networks is canceling one of its cult-favorite series before season 2 of the show starts. That show would be none other than Kevin Can F**k Himself, the new dark comedy series built around former Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy. AMC announced just back in August that it had tapped Kevin Can F**k himself for season 2 renewal, so this announcement that it will be the final run of the show will probably be shocking for quite a few fans. Based on TV Line's exclusive report, it sound like the makers of the show will get to bring things to a proper close.
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Trailer] AMC+ Series “Firebite” Hunts Down the Last Vampire Colony on Dec. 16th

Reminding me of John Carpenter’s criminally underrated Vampires, AMC+ is loading up to take out a colony of vampires in “Firebite”, which premieres next Thursday, December 16th, with a new episode streaming every Thursday. “‘Firebite’ follows two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson (Rob Collins) and Shanika (Shantae Barnes-Cowan),...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Fletcher
Person
Yael Stone
Person
Jason Price
Person
Callan Mulvey
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

EXCLUSIVE: First Look And Trailer For Upcoming BLOOD ON SUNSET Comic

Blood on Sunset #1, the upcoming five issue series from Source Piont Press that takes place in Los Angelese during the late 1940's, is set to land Decembe 29th. Throw a Vampire syndicate into to LA's criminal underground and you have a story that's sure to entertain on multiple levels.
COMICS
FanSided

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: First look and release date revealed for upcoming Netflix film

Netflix has unveiled the official release date and first look at the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, set to release in early 2022. Leatherface is about to return to our screens in all of his bloody gory. Netflix has finally released the first official look and release date for the highly-anticipated new film in the long-running franchise Texas Chainsaw Massacre that originated with Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic.
MOVIES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

First look at Pittsburgh-shot series 'Archive 81'

“Archive 81” kickstarted film production in Pittsburgh after everything shut down in the early days of the pandemic. Now, we finally know when we’ll all be able to check out the final product. Netflix revealed Tuesday that the first season of “Archive 81,” which took inspiration from the found-footage horror...
PITTSBURGH, PA
gamingideology.com

Netflix gives a first look at the upcoming live-action series

After Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and the new mixed-disc movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Resident Evil fans’ hopes rest in Netflix’s upcoming live-action series. Netflix is ​​now showing a first teaser. The new series tells a new story in two timelines. In the first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Vampire#Amc Studios#Indigenous Australian#South Australian
Twinfinite

Halo Paramount+ TV Series First-Look Trailer Revealed

Earlier today during The Game Awards, the first-look trailer was revealed for the live-action Halo tv series coming to the Paramount+ streaming service in 2022. Throughout this trailer, we see many different characters and multiple massively impressive set pieces. Even though it is an episodic program, it looks like Halo will have a decent amount of money going towards the production.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight Renewal Announced for AMC TV Series

Morgan’s group will return and continue to fight for their survival on AMC. The cable channel has renewed Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season. A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the seventh season, Morgan’s group is scattered across Texas as they try to survive the nuclear fallout brought about by Teddy (John Glover) and his followers. Meanwhile, Morgan (James) and Victor (Domingo) clash over their philosophies.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
Spin

Foo Fighters Unveil First Look at Studio 666 Film

The Foo Fighters recently announced their forthcoming horror-comedy film, Studio 666, and they just gave us a sneak peek with their rockin’ and gory trailer. Studio 666 is directed by BJ McDonnell. The film is set to hit theaters February 25—tickets are on sale now—and the brief, 45-second trailer gives us the premise: the band takes to recording an album in an evidently demonic studio, where things take a turn for, well, the worse. As soon as Dave Grohl‘s eyes go fully black and he begins to levitate across the room, the Foos are in for a trip with Satan himself. The film was billed as a horror-comedy and judging by the first teaser, that description is apt.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

First Look: Hasbro Black Series Figures Unveiled Ahead of ‘Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett’ Series Premiere (Exclusive)

With the new Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett, coming in less than a month, the excitement and promotional levels are starting to hit hyperdrive levels. In anticipation of the new Lucasfilm and Disney+ series, Hasbro revealed Tuesday the first two figures of its successful high end Star Wars Black Series line: Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. The six-inch Shand figure will be fully articulated with a poseable head, arms, and legs, and come with two accessories. The figure, priced for $22.99, is in line with most other Black Series figures, and is slated to debut in early spring 2022. Meanwhile,...
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Firebite: AMC+ Releases Trailer and Poster for Vampire Drama Series (Watch)

Firebite is headed to AMC+ and the streaming service has released a new trailer and the poster for the upcoming fantasy drama series. The show stars Rob Collins, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Yael Stone, and Callan Mulvey and follows the hunt for the last vampire. AMC+ revealed more about the upcoming series...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hawkeye’ Directors Bert and Bertie on Episode 4’s Reveal and ‘Echo’ Series Involvement

[The following interview contains spoilers for episodes three and four of Hawkeye.] Bert and Bertie, the collective name for Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood’s director duo, knew the responsibility they shared in introducing Alaqua Cox‘s deaf superhero, Maya “Echo” Lopez, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So Bert and Bertie leaned on the Native American actor herself in order to accurately portray ASL (American Sign Language) dialogue, as it relies on the entire body, not just the hands. But even though they helped introduce the Echo character to great effect on Hawkeye, the duo feels that they may not be the most...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Inks Overall Deal With ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Writer and Producer Kalinda Vazquez

Netflix has signed a multi-year overall deal with Kalinda Vazquez, who will create, write and produce new series and other projects for the streamer. As her first project under the deal, Vazquez is developing and writing “Arbor Hall,” a young adult mystery thriller. The series will follow a Latina girl who investigates the disappearance of her best friend and discovers a dark underbelly of their exclusive boarding school that goes beyond money and privilege.  Among Vazquez’s prominent early credits is “Nikita,” the CW’s thriller drama series, for which she served as a writer, co-producer and executive story editor from 2011-2012. She also...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Fantasy Island First Look: A Surprise Reunion Steams Up Elena's Holiday

Elena Roarke is about to be visited by a ghost — albeit a hot one — of Christmas past. TVLine has an exclusive first look at the promo for Fox’s two-part Fantasy Island holiday special, premiering Monday, Dec. 20 (8/7c), in which Elena is reunited with her ex-fiancé (played by CSI: NY‘s Eddie Cahill). And how do we know who he is, you ask? Because Elena, when questioned about her erratic behavior, sings like a canary: “I’m just kidnapping my ex-fiancé from a Christmas movie!” No big. The full-night event, appropriately titled “Welcome to the Snow Globe,” introduces Lindsey Kraft (Grace & Frankie)...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy