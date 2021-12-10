ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 BOOSTER DOSES AUTHORIZED FOR 16 AND 17-YEAR-OLDS

 4 days ago

On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have authorized the use of booster doses of Phizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines for persons 16 and 17 years of age, who have already completed their vaccination...

