Reporter shares how students helped prevent possible mass shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday marks nine years since a gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
Twenty-six people were killed, including 20 children between the ages of six and seven years old, along with six adults.
The tragedy that occurred on this day 9 years ago is one of the worst in Connecticut history, but in its aftermath, we witnessed an outpouring of love, humanity, and kindness from all over the entire world, spreading a message of hope that we must proactively work to protect.
— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) December 14, 2021
