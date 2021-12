This weekend, Amarillo-area residents have a chance to make the holidays extra special with handmade gifts from a local artisan! Rachel Flores of the Amarillo Art Institute stopped by the studio today to share details about their "Holiday Shop & Potters Show," this Saturday, December 4th, from 10a - 4p CT at Arts in the Sunset, 3701 Plains Blvd. in Amarillo. (Please note that there's construction, so enter through the sculpture garden doors, next to the BINGO sign!) Enjoy a selection of well-priced, one-of-a-kind gifts created by instructors, students, and volunteers at the Amarillo Art Institute. Plus, there will be other vendors on site. Hear our full interview about the event on the link at the top of this page.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO