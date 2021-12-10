ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Reporter shares how students helped prevent possible mass shooting

Police say two college students helped...

Student planned mass shooting at his school but his plan was ruined when classmates reported his disturbing messages they came across on social media

According to the police officials, the 19-year-old student was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday. Authorities said he was allegedly planning a mass shooting at his school, but his plan foiled after his classmates reported his disturbing messages they came across on social media. In the messages, the 19-year-old suspect reportedly laid out his plans to smuggle a folding gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition to the university in his backpack. He also said that he planned to practice at nearby gun range before going to the school and carry out his plan.
Student accused of planning a mass shooting at Embry-Riddle faces judge

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student accused of planning a mass shooting at the school on the last day before winter break appeared before a judge on Friday afternoon. John Hagins, 19, faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder. He did not speak in his...
Students help thwart potential mass shooting at Florida university

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — John Hagins, a student at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, is in jail without bond facing three felony charges. The 19-year-old is charged with writing threats to injure or kill, terrorism and attempted first-degree homicide. Police say he confessed to making threats to...
