ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphy, NC

Assault report leads to discovery of 900 pounds of marijuana worth $3M

By Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJzuU_0dJYW70500
(Nick Papantonis)

MURPHY, N.C. — Two men from Tennessee are facing charges in North Carolina after a report of domestic assault at a casino led to a $3 million marijuana bust, according to police.

Officers from the Cherokee Indian Police Department responded to Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino in Murphy on Thursday morning. Officers arrested a man from Ten Mile, Tennessee, and charged him with assault and possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, according to WLOS-TV.

[ ALSO READ: Police: SC elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box ]

Police say a woman called for a ride and a short time later, a U-haul arrived bearing a North Carolina license plate for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Offers spoke with the driver who consented to a search of the vehicle.

In the vehicle, they found multiple loaded syringes, two firearms and more than 900 pounds of marijuana, police said in a statement on Facebook. The marijuana has an estimated street value of $3 million.

Officers arrested another man from Ten Mile, Tennessee, and charged him with drug trafficking and displaying fictitious tags.

According to WLOS-TV, more charges are pending.

(WATCH BELOW: SC elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, police say)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Indictments: SC sheriff ordered deputy to shock inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — A sheriff in South Carolina was indicted and suspended from office Tuesday for ordering a deputy to shock an inmate three times, authorities said. Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon said in a statement immediately after the May 2020 incident that the inmate attacked him while trying to escape from a cell. The original charges against the inmate for assaulting a police officer still stand.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Son strangled mom, left body in garbage bag

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania arrested a man whom they say killed his mother, then wrapped her body in a bag, before putting it outside. Allegheny County Police arrested Jonathan Nulty while conducting a missing person search at the victim’s home, the agency posted on their Facebook page. The victim, Helene Nulty, was reported missing on Dec. 9 by her father.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Murphy, NC
State
Tennessee State
Murphy, NC
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Colorado dog that was missing for 2 weeks rescued from ledge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — A dog missing for two weeks in Colorado was rescued from a ledge about 50 yards (46 meters) above a creek and is now back home. An animal control officer with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region anchored herself to a wooden fence and rappelled down to the dog using a mountaineering harness and rope provided by a man living nearby during the Dec. 1 rescue, the humane society said Monday on Facebook.
COLORADO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Zebras found safe after months on the loose in Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — Four months after escaping from a farm in Maryland, officials said Tuesday that they have safely recaptured two wandering zebras, according to multiple reports. “They’re safe,” Prince George’s County spokesperson Linda Lowe told WUSA. “They are not on the loose.”...
MARYLAND STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Helicopter crashes on Louisiana highway

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Drivers on a Louisiana interstate had to contend with a helicopter crash Tuesday, closing down part of the highway. WDSU reported the helicopter crashed in St. John The Baptist Parish on Interstate 10. The crash happened just before 1 p.m., WVUE reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Dog missing for weeks rescued from cliff

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A dog missing for two weeks has been reunited with its owner after rescuers were able to help it off a cliff in Colorado. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region posted on its Facebook page that it was called by someone who saw a dog stuck on a cliff overlooking Fountain Creek in El Paso County. When officers arrived, they were able to see the dog through binoculars.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#3m#Domestic Violence#Wlos Tv#Sc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSOC Charlotte

Nevada Parole Board grants OJ Simpson early parole discharge

LAS VEGAS — O.J. Simpson has been granted early discharge by the Nevada Parole Board, KVVU reported. Simpson has been on parole since Oct. 1, 2017 and was originally sentenced to stay on parole until Feb. 9, 2022. Simpson’s parole followed his release from prison for armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a weapon.
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
68K+
Followers
76K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy