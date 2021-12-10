ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TWC issues letter to employers about vaccine mandates

By Nathan Giese
Plainview Daily Herald
 4 days ago

The Texas Workforce Commission issued a letter to Texas employers earlier this week reminding them about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate laws. Executive Order GA-40, which was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott, states that...

