TWC issues letter to employers about vaccine mandates

Ingo Rademacher, a long-running actor on General Hospital, is now suing ABC after being dismissed from the soap for his refusal to be vaccinated for COVID-19. According to a complaint filed on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, the network refused to accommodate his religious objections. ABC is among many employers in the entertainment industry and beyond now mandating vaccines for its workers. Rademacher says he requested a religious exemption to the mandate only to be subjected to “half an hour of cross-examination about his religious beliefs.” He claims he has a right to “bodily integrity” as well as a right to “informational...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO