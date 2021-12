The use of cryptocurrencies is relatively low in the EU region. However, the increasing adoption has raised discussions on regulations. Most Europeans prefer their respective governments handling crypto regulations instead of the European Union. These findings are based on a Euronews survey. The survey also concludes that an increasing number of people support the creation of national digital currencies to boost financial independence from the European Union. Additionally, a majority of the respondents support the creation of national regulations by individual countries. Only a minority, precisely a quarter of the respondents, approve giving the EU powers to make financial regulations decisions for the member countries.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO