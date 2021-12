The quarterfinals for the first-ever “Jeopardy!” Professors Tournament wrapped up last week, and we have the list of semi-finalists. Earlier, 15 professors squared off against each other in five matches. The winner from each of those matches advanced to the semifinals, securing five of nine total spots. And as for the other four spots? Wild cards who earned the most amount of money as non-winners also advanced to the semifinals.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO