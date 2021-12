New York's junior senator is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation that would change the process of how milk is priced at the federal level. On Wednesday, Gillibrand helped introduce the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act. During a video conference call with statewide media outlets, including WDOE News, the New York Democrat said that the bill would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to initiate the process of holding Federal Milk Marketing Order hearings within six months, allowing producers and the dairy industry to consider and review proposals that could change Class I skim milk pricing...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO