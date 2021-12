Having the same taste in music as a potential love interest is often referred to as being quite important for daters, which is something the Tinder Music Mode aims to take into account. The mode works in partnership with Spotify and allows users to choose their Anthem song that can be added to their profile for potential matches to have a look at before matching. Users would be able to listen to the song to get the full effect and helps to further immerse swipers in the experience.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO