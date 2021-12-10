Daylen Everette Decommits From Clemson

Daylen Everette has decommitted from Clemson.

The highly-regarded cornerback out IMG committed to the Tigers back in July, picking Clemson over North Carolina, Georgia and Florida State.

"The process was very long and stressful, a lot to think about," Everette said during his announcement. "Long nights with my parents just talking to them and I am just glad I finally came down with my decision."

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound SI All-American candidate out of IMG, is ranked No. 4 in the country among all cornerbacks. Everette's relationship with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, as well as the Tigers track record of developing players at the position, is what helped Clemson land Everette originally.

Everette joins IMG teammates Keon Sabb and Jihaad Campbell as players who have backed off their commitment to the Tigers since Venables left for Oklahoma.

SI All-American Analysis:

"There is plenty to like of the IMG Academy cornerback. He is a steady-leverage technician who can win at the line of scrimmage, specializing in a demoralizing press with the ability to disengage versus the run consistently, too. When playing zone or even in off coverage, Everette shines in close quarters, with instincts and low plane as he breaks on the football. His 11 interceptions in 2019, while in his native Virginia, was followed up by a lack of attempts his way at IMG last fall while helping the program go unblemished against that national schedule. The complete defensive back has nickel and safety upside, but Everette's floor is among the best in the country on the island."

