Reporter shares how students helped prevent possible mass shooting

Police in Florida say two students at a Daytona Beach university may have thwarted a mass shooting by reporting concerning messages shared in a Snapchat group to campus security. Speaking at a press conference, Daytona Beach Police Department Chief Jakari Young said officers arrested John Hagins, 19, a student at...
A Detroit-area teenager was arrested for bringing a handgun inside a school Wednesday, a day after a student at another high school several miles away killed four students and wounded several others in a deadly shooting, authorities said. The Southfield Police Department said Thursday the 17-year-old boy attended the Southfield...
According to the police officials, the 19-year-old student was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday. Authorities said he was allegedly planning a mass shooting at his school, but his plan foiled after his classmates reported his disturbing messages they came across on social media. In the messages, the 19-year-old suspect reportedly laid out his plans to smuggle a folding gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition to the university in his backpack. He also said that he planned to practice at nearby gun range before going to the school and carry out his plan.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student accused of planning a mass shooting at the school on the last day before winter break appeared before a judge on Friday afternoon. John Hagins, 19, faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder. He did not speak in his...
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Police shot and killed a Florida Institute of Technology student who reportedly wielded a knife at students, authorities said. Florida Tech Security and the Melbourne Police Department responded to a "security threat" at a freshman residence hall at 10 p.m. on Friday night, leading to an "officer-related shooting where the suspect was killed," the university said on Twitter Saturday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student is in custody after police said he planned to shoot up the campus on the final day of school before winter break. Police said fellow students alerted campus security at 4:10 a.m. on Thursday about alarming messages John Hagins, 19,...
(CNN) — To help thwart potential school violence, students and staff need to beware of certain warning signs -- and feel comfortable reporting them. But "the general public, they really don't know what to look for," said former FBI special agent and profiler Mary Ellen O'Toole, who has studied school shootings for more than 20 years.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said police were able to stop a potential mass shooting at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Thursday. Police arrested John Hagins, 19, Thursday morning outside of his home at Andros Isles Apartments, which is about three and a half miles from the university.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The attorney that defended George Zimmerman in the deadly shooting of Trayvon Martin will represent an Embry-Riddle student accused of plotting a mass school shooting. Mark O’Mara replaced John Hagins' public defender. Hagins is in court Tuesday. John Hagins was arrested at his off...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — John Hagins, a student at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, is in jail without bond facing three felony charges. The 19-year-old is charged with writing threats to injure or kill, terrorism and attempted first-degree homicide. Police say he confessed to making threats to...
A 15-year-old student at the Oxford High School in Michigan opened fire and killed three students and injured seven others, including a teacher. The sophomore went into the school armed with a semiautomatic handgun and began shooting people on Tuesday afternoon.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A 17-year-old student was arrested Thursday after he made a threat in a social media chat room against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of one of the worst school shootings in the U.S., police said. A caller reported the threat against the school about...
RIGBY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A student from Rigby Middle School is facing suspension, charges, or both after making shooting threats over social media. Police in Jefferson County said a boy posted a video on TikTok Friday in which he warned students not to come to school on Monday, according to KIFI.
PARKLAND, Fla. — A South Florida teenager has been arrested after investigators said they learned he made a threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of a mass shooting that killed 17 people on Valentine’s Day in 2018. A caller reported seeing the threat late Wednesday night, according...
MICHIGAN, USA — The question that comes up every time there's a school shooting: How do we stop this from happening again?. Patrick Carter with the Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention at the University of Michigan said the first step to reducing mass shootings and school shootings is prevention. A...
A teenager wanted for the shooting death of a 21-year-old Temple University student over the weekend has surrendered to police, 6abc reports.Latif Williams, 17, surrendered to police on Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after authorities publicly revealed the identity of the alleged gunman and th…
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, that includes Coffee Memorial Blood Center here in Amarillo, is sending blood units to help the victims of the mass shooting at a high school in Michigan. The center is asking for donations to help replenish the blood supply here in...
OXFORD, Mich. - After the deadly shooting at Oxford High School Tuesday, the Michigan State Police (MSP) encourages all students to report any threat they suspect to OK2SAY. OK2SAY allows students to confidentially report tips on potential harm or criminal activities directed at students, school employees, and schools. The goal...
