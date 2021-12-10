ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy snow, winter storm warning hits Great Plains states

Middletown Press
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Heavy snow hit the Great Plains Friday, prompting school closures and...

www.middletownpress.com

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Hurricane Force Wind And Heavy Mountain Snow Mid-Week

DENVER(CBS4)- A strong winter storm system is getting set to blast thru the Rockies by mid-week! The storm currently is excepted to dump 3 to 6 feet of snow in part of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California along with flooding rains near San Francisco this week. Credit: CBS4 When the storm arrives in Colorado on Wednesday there will be a combination of snow, rain, strong wind and fire danger all in one day! The Denver metro area may see morning rain on Wednesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix in and near the foothills or areas above 6,000 feet. Little to...
8 News Now

What to expect as wet weather rolls into Las Vegas valley Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The rain in California is slowly making its way to Southern Nevada on Tuesday afternoon. Increasing rain showers could make for a wet commute for drivers throughout the afternoon. Gusty and gloomy conditions are expected with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour possible. A winter storm warning is also […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Extreme Wind To Cause Issues Statewide On Wednesday

DENVER (CBS4) – A very fast moving storm will race across Colorado on Wednesday bringing a vicious combination of snow and wind to the mountains and hurricane force wind to some areas east of the mountains. The first issues in the state on Wednesday will be in the high country where snow will spread from south to north through the day. Most ski areas will get 4 to 8 inches of snow but the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado could get a foot or more. (source: CBS) It will be difficult for the moisture to reach Denver and the Front Range but...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sacramento

High Wind And Heavy Rain Tear Through Sacramento Valley In Second Winter Storm

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The valley is seeing power outages, downed trees, and flooded streets. It’s weather like this that makes the city’s lack of resources tough for the city’s homeless community. Jim and Cathy Baker are trying to keep warm inside their car outside their Fair Oaks home. “It went through the roof in the bedroom,” Jim said. The wind knocked a tree into the power lines and pushed a transformer pole straight through the roof of the Baker’s bedroom. “I was sitting by the front windows and heard the crack and saw the tree coming down in front of the windows I hopped up...
Herald-Journal

Winter storm warning forecasts from 12 to 24 inches of snow in region

A winter storm warning for much of Utah, including Cache Valley, calls for a foot of snow or more overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, plus high winds up to 50 mph. The warning posted by the National Weather Service at 4 a.m. Tuesday predicts snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches between 5 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Wednesday. Areas affected by the warning include the Utah portion of Cache Valley, eastern Box Elder County, the northern Wasatch Front and the Salt Lake Valley, as well as several points south.
LOGAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Plains#Winter Storm Warning#Extreme Weather#Ap
CBS Sacramento

Sierra Snow Brings Blizzard-Like Conditions

NYACK (CBS13) – Snow, slush, and potential for sliding is overtaking the Sierra. “It’s really bad right now, really bad. I’ve never had to put chains on my truck,” said driver Christopher Ramos. The winter storm in the Sierra brought drivers to a halt in Nyack to put on chains — required to travel any further up the mountain. “Sacramento is just rainy, but once you started driving it started snowing. It’s just really bad, kind of crazy, can’t even see,” said Jaqueline Garcia. Charitie Bolling-Tosuner and her family are heading to their annual winter vacation in Reno but it’s their first year trying...
SACRAMENTO, CA
claremont-courier.com

Heavy Storm hits Claremont

On December 14th 2021, a heavy winter storm hit Claremont and the entire west coast. The storm knocked down several trees and debris throughout the day, leaving Claremont quiet, Here are some sights and sounds from the day.
CLAREMONT, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Winter storm bringing heavy snow fall to California

(KERO) — The winter storm is getting an early start in other areas of the state including in Northern California where snow is already impacting road conditions. Chains are required on the I-80 for vehicles that don't have four-wheel drive. Many motorists braving long lines at a rest stop...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

State Route 38 To Big Bear Shut Down Due To Heavy Snow

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — One of the main routes to Big Bear has been shut down due to heavy snow. State Route 38 was shut down Tuesday from Bryant to Lake Williams, cutting off access until further notice to and from Big Bear, according to Caltrans. Just after 1 p.m., Caltrans had tweeted video from Big Bear Dam, which showed blowing snow and gusty winds. Current conditions on SR-38 at the Big Bear Dam. If you must travel in the mountains, make sure you have chains. Even better to wait until the storm is over. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/TASBAVsdYv — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December...
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Storm System Could Bring Minnesota’s 1st December Tornado

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Less than a week after a snowstorm hit the Twin Cities metro, severe thunderstorms are in the forecast, including a possible December tornado — something that’s yet to be recorded in Minnesota. Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says Wednesday will start off with patchy drizzle and fog, and temperatures will climb into the low 50s. The afternoon will also bring strong winds. A wind advisory has been issued for part of central Minnesota and a high wind warning has been issued for most of southern Minnesota. According to Shaffer, gusts up to 60 mph are expected in southern Minnesota....
MINNESOTA STATE
ksl.com

Winter storm warning expanded as another round of snow expected in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — If you felt Utah didn't get enough snow last week, another round of the "greatest snow on Earth" is heading to Utah on Tuesday, through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service again issued a slew of winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for a storm that is expected to provide totals up to 1 to 2 feet of snow in the mountains across the state, as well as dump a few inches of snow across valleys statewide.
UTAH STATE
