Wall St edges higher as inflation data meets estimates

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
(Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes edged higher in choppy trading on Friday after data showed consumer prices rose in line with estimates last month, taking some pressure off investors concerned about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening of its monetary policy. The Labor Department’s report showed U.S. consumer...

#Core Inflation#Wall St#Consumer Price Index#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department#Fed
Financial World

Wall St ends lower as investors eye Omicron, Fed meet

On Monday, all three key indices of Wall St. had beaten a hasty retreat, as investors betting on growth stocks over recent past appeared to have turned their tails amid frets over a rapid spread of Omicron variant, which is now accountable for roughly 40 per cent pandemic cases in London.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock futures slip lower ahead of key inflation data, Fed meeting

U.S. stock index futures nudged lower during morning trading Tuesday after the major averages started the week in the red as Covid omicron fears hit sentiment. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 58 points after being positive earlier. S&P 500 futures declined 0.3% while and Nasdaq 100 futures were off 0.6%.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

