The biggest Halo game yet! That’s the promise in the new Halo: Infinite campaign trailer which you can see below. Halo: Infinite‘s multiplayer has been available for over a week now and I have dabbled, in the training mode and one online game, where I got pumped with lead. However I’ve never been that much of a PVP kind of gamer anyway. What I always did love about the Halo games though was the campaign. The Halo: Infinite campaign will launch on December 8th. That’s a week today.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO