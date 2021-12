Global crude oil production is forecasted to outpace demand beginning in December and into 2022, a key monthly industry report said. The oil supply is expected to receive a boost from producers in the U.S., Canada and Brazil which are set to pump at their highest levels ever, increasing non-OPEC+ output by 1.8 million barrels per day in 2022, according to the report published Tuesday by the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA). Global oil supply is also expected to increase despite the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 which caused uncertainty in the oil market at the end of November.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 HOURS AGO