Looking for something to do with the family during winter break? Make time to get outside, unwind, and spend time with family and friends while fishing one of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ (LDWF) 17 sites participating in the Get Out and Fish! community fishing program. LDWF stocks Get Out and Fish! ponds with adult-size channel catfish in the spring and fall, and rainbow trout in the winter, to increase your chances of bringing home a few keepers for a fish fry!

