See Striking Photos from a Northern Michigan Snowshoe Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a hike through the beautiful Arcadia Management Area. This hike will take participants on the perimeter trails on the northern side of route 165. Participants can expect to encounter a variety of different terrains, from soft pine floors to hard, rocky landscapes. We will start at the easternmost trailhead, and take only the outer trails on the edge of the management area, around Breakheart Pond, to end at Beach Pond. There will be carpooling involved as this hike does not start and end at the same place. Participants will be expected to wear masks for the brief carpool at the beginning of the event and at the end. Total mileage is between 11 and 13 miles with roughly 1200 ft of elevation gain. Hikers must have recent similar hiking experience. Please bring: Orange vest Boots with good traction Bug spray Trail lunch/snacks 1 liter of water Mask Limited to 10 hikers. Additional meeting and route details will be provided upon confirmation of registration.

