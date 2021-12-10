ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

See Striking Photos from a Northern Michigan Snowshoe Hike

By Bobby Guy
99.1 WFMK
99.1 WFMK
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Michigan's most beautiful state parks looks enchanting under a blanket of fresh snow. A hiker documented his snowshoe trek on the Old Growth Forest and Au Sable River trails at Grayling's Hartwick Pines State Park. In Robert Frost's famous poem Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,...

99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Winter storm warning issued for parts of Northern Michigan

Parts of Northern Michigan and Upper Peninsula are under a winter storm warning as roads remain snow covered and slippery after as much as 10 inches have pounded some areas. The warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Monday for eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. By Sunday night, 10...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Invasive Didymo Detected In Another Northern Michigan River

The Michigan departments of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and Natural Resources confirmed a report of didymo, a nuisance freshwater alga, in a stretch of the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County. Also known as rock snot despite its coarse, woolly texture, didymo can grow into thick mats that cover the river bottom.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan could see a couple more inches of snow before another big storm

It has been an active stretch in terms of weather the past couple of weeks. We have two more systems that will impact the area, the first Thursday with a round of light snow and another more significant system Friday night into Saturday with some locally heavy snow, some rain in spots, and all of that changing back over to snow/wind Saturday. After that, some sunshine and a big warmup next week with a few spots making a run at 50+ degrees by midweek.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Grayling, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
New Hampshire State
My North.com

Holiday Events Across Northern Michigan this December

Meet Santa at Pahl’s Country Store in Buckley. Plus, more holiday events across the North ranging from local plays and concerts to holiday fun at local ski resorts. Stop By Pahl’s Country Store | Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays through Christmas. Located in Buckley, Pahl’s Country Store has long been a...
99.1 WFMK

Want To Know The Truth About The North Pole From A Michigander?

Say what you want about Santa. But I am here to discuss some fundamental truths (ok, opinions) about a very real North Pole, Alaska. From a very real conversation I had with a friend just last week, the North Pole does indeed exist. Your letters to Santa do indeed end up there. However, I'd like to take a moment to discuss some very real things about the North Pole that you may not have even known or considered.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Frost
99.1 WFMK

VIDEO: Intense 50 MPH Winds Pummel Lake Michigan Lighthouse

A Michigan photographer captured the stunning intensity of gale winds pummeling a Grand Haven Lighthouse. With wind gusts topping over 50 miles per hour, Michigan photographer Timothy Wenzel spent Monday, December 6, 2021, on the shores of Lake Michigan near the Grand Haven South Pierhead Outer Lighthouse. When the Gales...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

High Winds & Snow Possible For The Lansing Area

If you haven't noticed there is a lot of snow blowing around the Lansing area. Gusts as strong as 43 miles an hour are possible in the forecast for Monday, December 6th. There is currently a winter weather advisory in effect for the Lansing area today, until about 10:00 pm tonight. You can expect to see some snowfall and experience high winds in the area.
9&10 News

Northern Michigan in Focus: John Russell

If you’ve lived in northern Michigan for any length of time you’ve probably seen a picture from John Russell. Russell is an award-winning photojournalist who is now an author. Russell has released his first book, “My Office Space: 50 Years of Northern Michigan Images.”. Corey Adkins explains in this week’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#Snowshoes#The Old Growth Forest
HuffingtonPost

11 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered. We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out below. Above: Students become emotional during a vigil at Lake Pointe Community Church in Lake...
LAKE ORION, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Travel
Only In Maryland

This Quaint Waterfall Trail Through Maryland’s Forest Is A Magnificent Way To Take It All In

Oakland, Maryland, is found on the far western corner of the state, along the border of West Virginia. Near Oakland, you can find Swallow Falls Canyon Trail, a quaint little hike that brings you to Swallow Waterfall that’s perfect for a quick walk whenever you’re looking to get outside for some fresh air. Grab those […] The post This Quaint Waterfall Trail Through Maryland’s Forest Is A Magnificent Way To Take It All In appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
outdoors.org

20s/30s Arcadia hiking challenge: northern perimeter

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett young members on a hike through the beautiful Arcadia Management Area. This hike will take participants on the perimeter trails on the northern side of route 165. Participants can expect to encounter a variety of different terrains, from soft pine floors to hard, rocky landscapes. We will start at the easternmost trailhead, and take only the outer trails on the edge of the management area, around Breakheart Pond, to end at Beach Pond. There will be carpooling involved as this hike does not start and end at the same place. Participants will be expected to wear masks for the brief carpool at the beginning of the event and at the end. Total mileage is between 11 and 13 miles with roughly 1200 ft of elevation gain. Hikers must have recent similar hiking experience. Please bring: Orange vest Boots with good traction Bug spray Trail lunch/snacks 1 liter of water Mask Limited to 10 hikers. Additional meeting and route details will be provided upon confirmation of registration.
HOBBIES
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy