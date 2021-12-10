ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Meet the Special Forces task force featured on the Army uniforms

By Rachel Nostrant
Army Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001, the country was plunged into a war — a war that until its abrupt end this August was considered “the forever war.”. And for the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point football team decided to honor the...

www.armytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Gunnery sergeants who never went to boot camp? It may be coming in the Marine Corps

Enlisted Marines are made in boot camp. Marine officers, The Basic School. Long days and harsh instructors give sharp lessons in what it means to be a Marine and forge a bond shared by all Marines, regardless of when they joined. Marines past and present remember the day they were handed the coveted eagle, globe and anchor emblem and welcomed into the fold.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Schatz
Person
Hamid Karzai
WCBD Count on 2

U.S. Army Ranger from Summerville, killed while serving in Afghanistan, to be awarded Medal of Honor

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A U.S. Army Ranger from Summerville – who was killed while serving in Afghanistan back in 2018 – is expected to be honored by President Joe Biden. Three soldiers, including Sgt. First Class Christopher Celiz, of Summerville, will be presented Medals of Honor posthumously for their actions in Iraq and Afghanistan. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Dayton Daily News

‘No hat, no salute’ policy goes Air Force command-wide

Sometimes it’s the little changes that make the biggest impact on a person’s day. A new policy designates Air Force Materiel Command installation Child Development Centers as, “no hat, no salute” zones, allowing Airmen to better focus on the safety of their young ones during what can often be the most hectic and chaotic time of their day.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Civilian deaths mounted as secret U.S. unit pounded Islamic State group

A single top-secret American strike cell launched tens of thousands of bombs and missiles against the Islamic State group in Syria, but in the process of hammering a vicious enemy, the shadowy force sidestepped safeguards and repeatedly killed civilians, according to multiple current and former military and intelligence officials. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Navy#Army Times#U S Army Special Forces#The U S Military Academy#West Point#Special Forces Group#Afghan#Al Qaeda#Army Special Forces#Latin#Anti Taliban#Oda 555#Oda 595#The Northern Alliance
Reuters

Marines on track for worst vaccination record in U.S. military

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Marine Corps is set to have the worst vaccination record among military branches, with thousands of active-duty personnel set to miss the service's Nov. 28 deadline to be fully inoculated. About 91% of active personnel are fully vaccinated and 94% partially vaccinated as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
gizadeathstar.com

IRAN-TALIBAN CLASHES: THE REAL REASON FOR THE USA’S AFGHANISTAN ...

Eighty years ago today naval and air forces of Imperial Japan struck America's Pacific Fleet and sank several battleships, but in a weird "coincidence" that has been pondered ever since, none of the USA's fleet aircraft carriers were in port during the attack, and survived to go on and sink many of Japan's fleet carriers - some of them having been involved in the Pearl Harbor attack - six months later at the Battle of Midway, effectively breaking the Imperial Japanese Navy's offensive power. That odd coincidence has led many ever since to conclude that the American carriers' absence from Pearl Harbor was not an accident, and that President Franklin Roosevelt, or at least some of his closest advisors, knew of the attack ahead of time and contrived to allow the attack to happen, keeping the precious carriers out of port that day.
MILITARY
newscenter1.tv

Pentagon chief says Guard who refuse vaccine cannot train, draw pay

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says no member of the National Guard will be allowed to participate in drills or other training required to maintain their status in the Guard unless they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or are given an exemption. Austin spelled out the policy in a...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy