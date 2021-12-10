ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Did Peloton's Stock Really Drop After And Just Like That Premiered?

By Effie Orfanides
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Sex and the City" fans around the globe rejoiced on Thursday, December 9, as Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and two of her best gal pals took to the streets of New York City to bring us a new spinoff show called "And Just Like That." However, as fans tuned in...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses React to that Shocking “And Just Like That” Peloton Death

If you’re a fan of the original Sex and the City, you probably caught the first episode of the revival And Just Like That… on HBO over the weekend. SPOILER ALERT (This article contains spoilers from the first episode). During the episode, Chris Noth’s character Mr. Big dies...
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

These Are the Clothes Everyone Is Obsessing Over From ‘And Just Like That’

The fashion did not disappoint during last week’s premiere episode of “And Just Like That…” So much so, the clothes seen in the “Sex and the City” reboot led to a massive surge in search, which is still skyrocketing today. According to Love the Sales, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, searches for designer Dries Van Noten rose 1150% in the days following the premiere. Spoiler alert: in the first episode of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) wears a floral-print jacket by Dries Van Noten in the very first scene over a vintage Claude Montana linen...
APPAREL
arcamax.com

Peloton really filmed that snarky Mr. Big 'And Just Like That' commercial in 48 hours

And just like that ... Peloton has found a way to capitalize on a potential public relations nightmare caused by HBO Max's "Sex and the City" reboot. In the series premiere of "And Just Like That ...," available on the streaming platform as of last week, a beloved character suddenly drops dead after completing an intense workout on a Peloton exercise bike. And the equipment brand's instant response has gone viral on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Willie Garson
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kim Cattrall
NME

Peloton advert resurrects ‘And Just Like That’ character after show death

Peloton has released a new advert following a character’s death on And Just Like That involving one of their bikes. The exercise equipment brand has been at the centre of the news in the past week following the premiere of HBO‘s Sex And The City revival, which saw Mr. Big (Chris Noth) suffer a fatal heart attack after working out on a Peloton bike.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsweek#Decider#Tmz
Primetimer

Ryan Reynolds recounts "whirlwind" filming of Peloton's viral response to And Just Like That, starring Chris Noth

Reynolds' Maximum Effort marketing company produced the ad with lightning speed -- it was 24 hours from conception to filming, which took place Saturday. Turns out Reynolds met Peloton's chief marketing officer, Dara Treseder, on Dec. 1. "She emailed us right after the episode aired and we all knew just what to do," Reynolds tells The Hollywood Reporter. "We try to do these things in a way where everyone wins — Peloton, Chris and the show itself.” He adds: “Chris was in right away but it was a whirlwind. For all of us. I certainly helped secure Chris but Maximum Effort has built itself on challenges like these so, while never ever easy, the secret is practice and not losing heart when challenges inevitably occur.”
TV & VIDEOS
Front Office Sports

Peloton Looks for Revival with ‘And Just Like That’ Ad

Peloton is looking to get its swagger back, starting with an ad making light of an unexpected moment in the HBO Max show “And Just Like That.”. On Friday, the brand received another gut punch in a rocky year when the “Sex and the City” spinoff debut featured a scene in which a central character from the original show, played by Chris Noth, dies after a 45-minute workout on a Peloton Bike.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Cosmopolitan

The Funniest Tweets About Peloton's Iconic 'And Just Like That' PR Response

Warning: Spoilers for Sex and the City revival And Just Like That lie within. Though, erm, also pretty sure at this point everyone knows what happened.... Everyone give a round of applause to Peloton's crisis PR team, because they truly came through. As the entire internet is well-aware, the brand has been going through it since Mr. Big's death in the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That. You know, due to him having a heart attack after riding his Peloton bike and whatnot—causing the company's stock to take a pretty big hit due to fans being like:
CELEBRITIES
People

Mr. Big Reunites with Peloton's Jess King for Commercial After And Just Like That... Bombshell

This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... Ryan Reynolds is here to help Peloton out of yet another holiday season PR crisis. Reynolds, 45, narrates a new Christmas ad for the interactive at-home fitness brand, which reunites Chris Noth and Jess King, reminding Sex and the City fans that the Mr. Big actor is alive after that shocking scene in the And Just Like That... premiere episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Peloton Revives ‘And Just Like That’ Character After Post-Workout Death in New Commercial

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses a major plot development in the first episode of “And Just Like That,” the “Sex and the City” revival series now streaming on HBO Max. Fitness equipment company Peloton has offered a humorous response to the intensified attention that it has received after one of its exercise bikes was featured in a scene involving a major character’s death in “And Just Like That,” HBO Max’s sequel series to “Sex and the City.” According to Peloton, the company had approved the show’s use of an exercise bike as well as the appearance of fictional instructor Allegra (played by real-life Peloton...
TV & VIDEOS
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy