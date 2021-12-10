Did Peloton's Stock Really Drop After And Just Like That Premiered?

Reynolds' Maximum Effort marketing company produced the ad with lightning speed -- it was 24 hours from conception to filming, which took place Saturday. Turns out Reynolds met Peloton's chief marketing officer, Dara Treseder, on Dec. 1. "She emailed us right after the episode aired and we all knew just what to do," Reynolds tells The Hollywood Reporter. "We try to do these things in a way where everyone wins — Peloton, Chris and the show itself.” He adds: “Chris was in right away but it was a whirlwind. For all of us. I certainly helped secure Chris but Maximum Effort has built itself on challenges like these so, while never ever easy, the secret is practice and not losing heart when challenges inevitably occur.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO